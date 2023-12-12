The Mental 'Switch' You Can Flip To Become A Better Boss

Leadership is something we all aspire to, even if we don't realize it. Being a great leader is required as a parent, and even sometimes in our friendship circles. But do we know the most efficient way to do that?

A key factor that sets apart a great boss from an average one is their mindset.

One crucial mental shift involves switching from the scarcity mindset that so many of us fall into to one of abundance. This switch isn't just a concept; it profoundly affects how you lead and interact with your team.

Jenn Lim, a global workplace expert and author of the book Beyond Happiness, shared the reason this "trick" works on the podcast Open Relationships: Transforming Together.

Limm even explains why we as a people have difficulty doing the switch, "It's our innate inability to change and adapt to not only what’s in it for me, but what’s in it for me and all."

As CEO and host Andrea Miller says, "Everybody wants to transform; Nobody wants to change." But sometimes, change is what saves you — or your business.

Turns out, the people who know how to make this siwtch are better bosses.

What is the difference between a perspective of abundance vs. scarcity thinking?

Abundance thinking and scarcity thinking are two different ways of viewing the world.

Abundance thinkers see ample opportunities, fostering positivity, collaboration, and innovation. Scarcity thinkers, on the other hand, focus on limitations, often leading to a more competitive and defensive approach.

Lim, a respected figure in leadership development, stresses the importance of recognizing and challenging scarcity thinking. According to her podcast interview, "Leaders with an abundance mindset tend to build better team morale, creativity, and long-term success."

Benefits Of The Abundance Mindset in Leadership

It encourages creativity.

Leaders embracing abundance thinking create an environment where team members feel free to think creatively and take calculated risks.

This culture of innovation can lead to groundbreaking ideas and solutions.

It builds strong teams.

Abundance-minded leaders focus on the strengths of individual team members, fostering a collaborative spirit. This approach helps build stronger, more resilient teams as each member feels valued and supported.

It nurtures employee growth.

An abundance mindset involves recognizing and nurturing the potential of each team member.

Instead of viewing promotions or recognition as limited, an abundance thinker sees these opportunities as abundant, creating a continuous learning and development culture.

How To Challenge Scarcity Thinking

1. Identify your limiting beliefs.

Limm suggests on the podcast, "Leaders identify and challenge their limiting beliefs. Recognizing when scarcity thinking surfaces allows bosses to shift their perspective towards abundance consciously."

2. Promote gratitude.

Encouraging expressions of gratitude within the workplace is a powerful way to combat scarcity thinking. Recognizing and appreciating the contributions of team members helps create a positive and abundant atmosphere.

3. Embrace collaboration.

Scarcity thinking often creates a competitive and isolated work environment. Leaders can counter this by actively promoting collaboration, emphasizing that success is not a zero-sum game but a collective effort.

The mindset shift between abundance and scarcity thinking is a powerful tool that can transform a good boss into a great one.

As you navigate the challenges of leadership, remember that the switch is in your hands — choose abundance, and watch your team thrive!

Deauna Roane is a writer and the Editorial Project Manager for YourTango. She's had bylines in Emerson College's literary magazine, Generic, and MSN.