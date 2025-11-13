Married Man Asks If It’s ‘Weird’ That He Asks For The Same Waitress Every Time He Goes To His Favorite Restaurant

A married man questioned whether he was behaving inappropriately because he has a favorite waitress at a restaurant he frequents and often requests her when dining there. Posting about his dilemma to the subreddit "r/Waiters," the question elicited a mix of reactions, with some people finding it totally harmless considering regulars at places will form close connections with their favorite servers.

Advertisement

However, there were other people who thought that he might actually be overstepping a little, considering he's married. In fact, it was his wife who pointed out that the behavior was "weird," and maybe that's the only opinion he needs to be concerned with in this dilemma.

A married man asked if it was 'weird' that he requests the same waitress every time he goes to his favorite restaurant.

"I’m a regular at this restaurant. I go every Sunday with my daughters for breakfast so my wife can catch up on sleep and it just happened the first couple times I had the same waitress," he began in his Reddit post.

Advertisement

Dmytro Zinkevych | Shutterstock

He explained that after his third time at the restaurant, the manager asked if he would prefer the same waitress. Not thinking anything of it, he agreed, and now every time he goes, he'll ask if the waitress is available. He also gets the same order every time, and at this point, the waitress knows it by heart, making it a much easier experience for him.

He also pointed out that he's not really one for small talk, so the waitress makes it a point not to even come over and ask if he needs anything once he gets his order. She also just brings him the check when she brings him his food so that he can just pay and leave, which is a routine that works well for him and is the reason why he keeps coming back over and over again.

Advertisement

"The other weekend my wife came along. We ended up having a different waiter, which was ok. I made a comment to my wife how I have a waitress I always request, which she thought was weird," he continued. "I’ve never worked in the service industry, and I’m a married man, and was wondering if this is weird to have a waitress I request every time I eat at this place."

Most people agreed that it's not weird at all that he requests the same waitress.

While there were some Redditors who thought having a favorite waitress was "weird," there were plenty of other Redditors who insisted that it was completely normal. In the service industry, having regulars is part of the job. Servers don't find it weird at all if people come in and request to sit in their sections; in fact, it's pretty common.

Regulars can be seen as a server doing their job really well. It's almost like a freelancer having a consistent paycheck. From the way he described their interactions, he's definitely not behaving inappropriately with the server, and he wasn't hiding it from his wife.

Advertisement

He feels comfortable interacting with her. It's not about flirting or anything romantic either. Truthfully, it's only weird if people make it weird. It's clear that he has no hidden motives or agenda, but the fact is that he enjoys not having to interact with anyone. He can just come in, sit down, and immediately get his meal and the check before being on his way, all while being served by a familiar face.

The bigger issue, however, is that his wife thinks it's weird. Should he stop requesting his favorite waitress because his wife doesn't like it? Maybe, but only if her feelings are justified. If she wants him to stop because she wants to control who he interacts with, that's a bigger relationship issue. If she simply thinks it's weird because he hasn't explained it properly, well, that simply requires a conversation to clear up.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.