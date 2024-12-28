Man’s Female Friend Tells His Girlfriend She’s ‘Over-The-Top Possessive’ For Asking Him Not To Share A Bed With Her

Boundaries are a normal and important part of a healthy relationship. They allow partners to be on the same page and understand each other's expectations and needs.

One woman set a boundary with her boyfriend, requesting that he not share a bed with his female friends. While he accepted without complaint, his female friend took issue — and messaged the woman to tell her so.

The man's female friend told his girlfriend that she was 'over-the-top possessive' for asking him not to share a bed with her.

"My boyfriend has a big group of friends with lots of girls in it," the woman explained in her Reddit post. "A lot of times after they go out or have too much to drink, they'll crash at someone's house."

She shared that after a recent night out, he informed her that he slept in a bed with his female friend. While she trusts her boyfriend completely, she feels that sleeping in the same bed as someone of the opposite sex crosses a personal boundary.

“I told him I wasn't super comfortable with that and asked if he could not do that, to which he did not argue at all and expressed total respect for my boundary,” she wrote.

However, one of his female friends was unhappy with the woman’s request.

After the Redditor's boyfriend spent a night out with his friends, the woman received a message from his female friend with whom he previously shared a bed.

“[Your boyfriend] and I were gonna take the pull-out couch and he let me know that you were not comfortable with him sleeping in a ‘bed’ with me," she wrote. "While I totally understand, I want to let you know that I have never tried anything with [him] and would never."

While this message seemed like a kind gesture, the conversation quickly went downhill.

“I felt bad that he had to sleep on the floor and it just didn’t seem fair to him," the friend continued. "I promise there’s nothing nefarious about us sleeping in a bed together, we’ve been best friends for 16 years!”

In response, the Redditor explained that she trusts her partner fully but doesn't feel comfortable with him sharing a bed with another woman, regardless of how long he has known her. "It’s just my boundary," she added.

Still, her boyfriend’s friend did not accept her reasoning, lamenting that the man had "back problems," so it wasn't "fair" that he had to sleep on the ground.

“If I'm being super transparent, it just feels like it’s really over-the-top possessiveness and it’s not a good look for either of you," the friend messaged. "You can trust [your boyfriend] to sleep in a bed with his girlfriends and seeing him sleep on the floor makes me sad for him."

"I really like you and the two of you together," she continued," but I know him very well and just wanted to give you an idea of how this might be affecting him/those around him."

The woman told her boyfriend's friend that she was overstepping.

“This is not your business," the woman responded. "I find it strange you’re being a little insistent on demanding he sleep in a bed with you. He agreed to this boundary wholeheartedly, and that’s all you need to know about it."

“It’s my relationship and he knows he can come to me if he has a problem with it. I’m done talking about this with you,” she concluded.

The friend simply replied with a thumbs-up emoji.

Commenters assured the woman that her boundary was not unreasonable.

"You’re allowed to have boundaries and I can’t imagine arguing with another person over their boundaries in a relationship," one Reddit user wrote. "I also wouldn’t want my boyfriend sharing a bed with another woman."

"You are right. It’s 100000% weird she’s so insistent about sharing a bed," another commenter confirmed. "If she was so concerned about him on the floor she could have taken the floor. You are valid to have boundaries! Not overreacting at all."

Boundaries will look different from couple to couple, and everyone else should keep their opinions to themselves. This woman was certainly not acting overly possessive, and based on her follow-up post, it seems her boyfriend agrees.

“I showed him the texts and he literally could not believe it at first,” the woman wrote. “I have never seen him get mad but his face got red and he was really quiet for a moment. He said he was mortified by her behavior toward me.”

“He called her immediately and told her she crossed a line and needed to apologize to me,” she continued. “That her behavior makes it seem like she's trying to sabotage his relationship.”

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.