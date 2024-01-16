Man Shares The Toothpaste Color Code Theory & Explains What The Colors On Your Tube Mean

As if conspiracy theories could get any more wild, now there's one involving the different kinds of toothpaste that we use.

The theory, which was discussed on the podcast “Incomeparent,” revolves around the concept that the colors found on different toothpaste tubes contain clues about the ingredients hiding within.

The colored codes on toothpaste tubes allegedly reveal the ingredients.

You may have noticed that whenever you purchase a tube of toothpaste, there is a small colored bar at the bottom. The colors are usually green, blue, red, and black. Per the theory, the color of the bar reveals the toothpaste's formulation.

Green means that the ingredients are all-natural. Blue means natural with medicine added. Red means natural ingredients and chemicals. Black means pure chemicals.

To hype up the theory, conspiracists argued that wealthier people in the know steered clear of any toothpaste that contained the black-colored bar. The theory had some people sprinting to their bathroom cabinets to investigate what kind of toothpaste they were using.

However, many people were quick to label the theory as a hoax.

“You guys are too confident about selling the wrong information,” one Instagram user commented. “As a dentist... don’t follow these color codes... it’s got nothing to do with the ingredients. Please ask your dentist for recommendations,” another user wrote.

“I worked at Colgate years ago. Those squares were used by the sensors to line it up so it would be sealed so the print is correct and not sealed with the print not aligned,” another user shared.

The colored rectangles at the bottom of toothpaste tubes are simply marks made during the manufacturing process. The marks are then read by light beam sensors, which notify the machines where the packaging should be cut, folded, or sealed.

The conspiracy theory surrounding the colored bars on toothpaste tubes is just a myth.

There are reliable ways to check the ingredients of your favorite toothpaste brand if you have concerns.

A little research will tell you that most toothpastes contain a combination of fluoride, glycerol, sorbitol, and calcium carbonate. Each of these ingredients is integral to keeping your teeth white and cavity-free, and your gums healthy.

Flouride fights tooth decay by strengthening the enamel of your teeth, making them more resistant to acidic water. Glycerol keeps the toothpaste from drying out and gives it its smooth texture, allowing it to easily be passed through the tube.

Sorbitol holds the toothpaste ingredients together and adds a sweet flavor to it and calcium carbonate combats plaque, and stains on your teeth.

Photo: Alliance Images / Canva Pro

If you want to be extra safe and know exactly what your toothpaste is made of, the ingredients are usually printed on the tube itself or the package it came in.

Dentists told Business Insider that Colgate is one of the most effective toothpaste brands. Not only does it restore gum health and have a fresh, minty aftertaste, but the ingredients are entirely safe and vegan.

Phil Devore, a restorative, cosmetic, and implant dentist at Image Dental in Las Vegas, also told Insider that Colgate reduces inflammation and gingivitis.

So if you notice a black-colored rectangle at the bottom of your toothpaste tube, don’t worry! It is simply the result of manufacturing. You are not brushing your teeth with dangerous ingredients.

We can assure you that it would be worse to not use toothpaste at all.

