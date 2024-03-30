Man Received A Message From His ‘Little Brother’ 10 Years After Doing The Big Brothers Big Sisters Program — And Immediately Asked Him To Meet Up

Having someone to look up to makes a major impact in a person’s life, especially during those turbulent younger years, when we’re figuring out who we are and where we fit in.

The people who are present in our young lives can change who we become as adults, for better or for worse. One man in Texas discovered the lasting positive impact he had on a boy from his past, after receiving very special recognition.

The man got a message from his ‘little brother’ 10 years after being in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and immediately asked him to meet again.

In a TikTok post, a content creator named Jake shared a photo of a young boy, smiling and eating crawfish.

“This is Trell, my match from 10 years ago in the Big Brother Big Sister program,” Jake wrote in the text above the picture.“We reconnected and decided to meet up after he sent me this message one night.”

Jake shared a screenshot of Trell’s message, which said, “I just wanted to tell you thank you for everything and you’re the best big brother/father anyone could have.”

Jake shared that Trell is now 22 years old. After he reached out, Jake and Trell met up in person at a concert.

“We talked about how cool it would be for him to meet my family,” Jake explained before the video cut to a shot of Trell getting into Jake’s car.

Jake shared footage of Trell sitting in his living room, meeting his daughter and his dog. The last image Jake shared was of the two of them standing side by side, smiling.

“Proud of you, little bro!” Jake exclaimed. “Glad that life allowed our paths to cross… And cross again.”

Photo: PeopleImages.com-Yuri A. / Shutterstock

In the caption to his post, Jake wrote, “This whole world would look a lot different if everyone would move just a little outside of their comfort bubble.”

Jake and Trell’s story shows the importance of participating in community-based volunteer work and the unlikely bonds that can grow as a result of that work.

Forming new relationships puts people in a vulnerable place, even when they’re organized through a mentorship program like Big Brothers Big Sisters. Yet there’s quantifiable value that comes out of those relationships. For kids and young teens, having one-on-one time with someone older is a formative experience. They get to feel seen, heard and recognized for exactly who they are.

Having someone who cares for them while they’re growing up gives young people a sense of confidence and connection that lasts well into adulthood.

A 2009 national survey conducted by Big Brothers Big Sisters confirmed the positive effects having a mentor can provide.

Photo: Motortion Films / Shutterstock

93% of Littles said that having adults who looked out for them was very important to helping them reach their goals. 90% of Littles said their Big made them feel better about themselves.

86% reported having a fulfilling life and 72% said that they’re satisfied with the relationships they have with their friends, highlighting the impact of having emotional support at a young age.

Teenagers, now, are coming of age in a world that seems to be unstable and unpredictable, in ways past decades weren’t.

It’s no wonder that many young people feel depressed, anxious, and adrift.

According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory on Protecting Youth Mental Health, the number of high school students feeling persistently sad or hopeless increased by 40% from 2009 to 2019.

In the introduction of that report, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy wrote that the path from childhood to adulthood is never easy: “Many face added challenges along the way, often beyond their control. There’s no map, and the road is never straight.”

Murthy described the obstacles that today’s generation face as “unprecedented and uniquely hard to navigate,” noting, “The effect these challenges have had on their mental health is devastating.”

Now more than ever, young people need a sense of connection that’s so often lacking in our increasingly digital society. They deserve to feel hope and joy for their futures. They also deserve success and happiness in their present-day lives.

Jake and Trell’s reconnection shows the deep impact that mentors can have, along with the importance of being there for the young people in our lives.

