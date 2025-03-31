Man Experiences The ‘Greatest Honor’ Of His Friend’s Son Inviting Him To Special Person Day At His School

Everyone deserves to feel important, and few things make you feel more so than a kid showing you how much they love you. One man experienced this firsthand when his friend’s son invited him to join him at school on a very special day.

A man was thrilled when his friend’s son invited him to Special Person Day at school.

TikToker and filmmaker Levi Vaagenes posted a video to the app sharing his excitement when one of his friend’s sons invited him to his school’s Special Person Day. The video has amassed over 3 million views.

It begins with Vaagenes in his car, addressing viewers. “I am about to experience one of the best honors of my life,” he said. “One of my friend’s kids is having a Special Person Day at school. He wants me to go. Me!” He looked around excitedly as he said, “Now I just gotta wait for him to show up, and we’re going to school.”

The video then shifts to a shot inside the school where Vaagenes and the little boy are working on an art project. He described it as “decorating a picture frame to put a photo of us in.” Then, they are seen playing a game with dice and teasing each other about who is winning.

As if all of this wasn’t precious enough, the end of the video featured an extra heartwarming moment. “Mama thought I would be really cool in this camo shirt because you like camo,” the boy said to Vaagenes while gesturing toward the camouflage pattern on his t-shirt. “I do!” he replied excitedly. “I love camo! So you wore that because you think I’d like it?”

“Mmhmm,” the little boy replied with a smile and a nod. Vaagenes was clearly overcome. “What?” he exclaimed. “Dude!”

Commenters seemed to enjoy Vaagenes’ day just as much as he did.

Unsurprisingly, the comments section of the video was home to TikTokers expressing just how special they thought this Special Person Day was. “I’d put this on my resume and Instagram bio,” one person said, signifying just how highly esteemed Vaagenes is because of his friend’s son’s choice.

“Healthy adult male relationships for the youth males are so important right now,” another person argued. “I’d be in TEARS if a child wore a camo shirt just because I liked camo,” someone else added.

It’s important for children to have adults in their lives that they can count on other than just their parents.

As the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry noted, a child’s parents or other caregivers will always be their top role models. However, it is essential that children have more than just their parents to depend on.

Research published in the American Journal of Community Psychology found that roughly 54 to 82% of adolescents said they did have “significant non-parental adults” in their lives who they felt comfortable sharing things with that they didn’t necessarily want to share with their parents and who they received advice from. This shows that a significant number of children do feel like they have that special person in their lives who they can look up to outside of just their parents, which is essential.

The University of Worcester’s Dr. Gill Harrop shared that while this is important for all children, it is especially crucial for boys. Dr. Harrop said that boys are more likely to choose male role models and “adopt their behavior.” This can be either good or bad, depending on who they have picked as their role model.

The little boy from this video has had a positive male role model from a young age, which isn't always common. He will be lucky to grow up knowing that he doesn’t just have parents who love him, but other adults to lean on as well.

