Man Asks If He Made A ‘Stupid Financial Move’ After Friends Criticize Him For Buying A Trailer Home With His Inheritance

What would you do if you were in your 20s and received a decent-sized inheritance? It's not enough to retire on, but enough to give you a leg up. One man took to Reddit to share his own personal experience that's left him with some doubts. He chose to pay off his car debt and buy a home in a trailer park, but after his friends criticized him, he's second-guessing his choices.

It seems more like his friends are jealous because he is now way ahead of the game. Many young people struggle to cover their bills each month, living paycheck to paycheck and often moving back in with their parents to afford the basics. This young man, on the other hand, now has zero debt, is a homeowner, and is saving almost all of his earnings because he doesn't have to pay for housing any longer.

A young man used his inheritance to buy a home in a trailer park.

"I'm in my late twenties and hate spending money," he wrote in a Reddit thread. The man explained that when he inherited money from his family’s will, he used it in a way most of their friends considered crazy. "I paid off the rest of my car loan," he wrote. "Then I bought a cheap $8,500 trailer in a nice park, and it’s completely paid off."

He explained that his friends look down on him simply because he lives in a trailer. But he added that his friends don’t see the full picture. They’re overpaying for rent, while he’s saving $2,000 from his pay each month, eating whatever he wants, and actually building savings instead of living paycheck to paycheck.

The stigma attached to trailer park living is directly tied to classism.

People are often quick to look down their noses at the mere mention of trailer park living, but does the mobile home lifestyle deserve that stigma? Dr. Jacob Avery, a faculty member in the Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Criminal Justice at New Mexico Highlands University, explained, "The stigma surrounding trailer houses is a direct manifestation of classism. In the United States, poverty is laden with moralizing judgments. As a result, trailer park residents are unfairly seen as second-rate citizens, reflecting a broader bias against those not fitting into middle-class norms."

"I know it’s not flashy," the young man on Reddit wrote, "but I chose to prioritize financial freedom over appearances." He wrapped up his post by asking other Reddit users if they thought this was a stupid or smart move.

If Dr. Avery were on Reddit, he would undoubtedly applaud this young man for his decision. He went on to say, "This bias fails to recognize the structural financial realities making trailer houses a practical option. As housing prices continue to skyrocket and wages simultaneously stagnate, more people may consider trailer houses. So, instead of casting judgment on people residing in trailer houses, perhaps it’s time for many to reevaluate their narrow definitions of success and the American Dream."

Either his friends are secretly jealous that this young man has no debt and can actually save for the future, or they are snobby, but even if it's a mix of both, it might be time for him to care less when it comes to their commentary. "A simple but hugely smart move," one user on Reddit wrote. Another added, "Smart move. I think it's weird that people look down on owning trailers but not renting small apartments."

Trailers offer an affordable solution to anyone seeking to own a home.

With average rent prices rising, living in a trailer is a great option. Let’s take a look at rent costs in several states using data from Apartments.com. Although it's not an official government source, it provides valuable information because it has over a million houses, condos, and apartments listed for rent.

To start off, the average monthly rent in the U.S. is $1,638, which increased by 0.9% over the past year. The cheapest state to rent in is Oklahoma, with an average of $905 per month. The most expensive is New York, where rent averages $2,972 monthly. For comparison, California’s average rent is $2,201, Florida’s is $1,691, and Texas comes in at $1,258.

Now let’s look at how much it costs to live in a trailer park in Florida. Prices can vary by state, but according to moving.com, you could pay as little as $100 to as much as $900 a month to rent the land your mobile home is on. But there’s one more factor: the cost of the trailer itself. The Reddit user mentioned buying a cheap trailer for $8,500, which he has already paid off.

Basically, his only living expense is whatever it costs to rent the land his trailer sits on. Chances are, it's a whole lot less than what his friends are paying monthly in rent, especially if he can sock away a whopping $2000 a month without scrimping. No matter which way you slice it, this guy made a brilliant move when it comes to his finances. He has a home that's building equity, he has no debt, and he is saving for the future.

Overall, living in a trailer was a smart way to use his inheritance, and instead of antiquated judgment, his friends should probably take a good, hard look at their bank statements and reevaluate their stance.

