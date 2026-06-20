Americans Were Raised To Romanticize Something People In Most Other Countries Think Is Weird

A man sparked a heated conversation about the quality of life for many Americans after admitting that this country doesn't truly care about the well-being of its citizens.

In a video, Matthew Bunker ranted about how problematic it is that the American working culture is so intense and unfavorable, especially when the payout isn't that good either. "America is a wild place, it really is. We are the only country in the civilized world that thinks life should be hard, like we genuinely believe that just the mere existence should be difficult," Bunker shared in his video.

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The man claimed that America is the only country that romanticizes work and thinks life should be challenging.

He pointed out that the American philosophy is to make its people struggle because otherwise, what is the point? Bunker claimed that the "pull yourselves up by your bootstraps" mentality is an outdated idea, and he is kind of right.

This American Dream ideal doesn't and has never existed, nor has it been a sustainable way to live. Anyone who wants to succeed in this country must work tirelessly, day in and day out, to provide for themselves and detach from the less attractive belief that someday, it will all be worth it.

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"You guys say things like, 'No one wants to work anymore,' of course not. Who wants to work? Why are you romanticizing the desire to be a cog in the machine?" Bunker protested. "And not only that, but people will wear their exhaustion on their sleeve as if it were a badge of honor."

Bunker continued, saying he's heard people in his own life talk about having three jobs and not being able to get a good night's sleep or afford anything other than ramen to eat. However, they're happy to be paying rent on their studio apartment all on their own. "That's not good. Americans will support, not only support but actively participate in their own exploitation," he said.

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Bunker pointed out that Americans shouldn't have to bleed themselves dry just to fulfill this live-to-work mentality, and in any other developing country, there would be government assistance and free healthcare for the public, while in this country, many people have to suffer the consequences of an improper work-life balance. "Americans have been so brainwashed into feeling like any sort of basic necessity has to be earned. It's a radical concept, like we're bleeding hearts for thinking that maybe you just shouldn't go bankrupt for needing healthcare," he stated.

The number of Americans who are dissatisfied with the direction their country is going is rather high.

According to data acquired by the Pew Research Center, public satisfaction with national conditions remains low. Just 29% say they are satisfied with the way things are going in the country, while 69% are dissatisfied.

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Unfortunately, many Americans are starting to lose hope that things will get better. While 50% of survey respondents believe that the year ahead will be better than previous years, this is the lowest number in any of the Pew Research Center's surveys dating back to 2020.

This world can often be bleak, and it's no surprise that many Americans are feeling the mental toll creeping up on them. However, it's important to pay attention to your mental health and do things for your own self-care to distract from the overwhelming state of the world.

Practicing mindfulness, surrounding yourself with friends and loved ones, and engaging in hobbies and activities that bring you joy are just some of the ways that we can combat the loneliness we are all feeling.

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Nia Tipton is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.