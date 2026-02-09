Man Asks Single Women Who Live Alone What They Do All Day & Their Answers Did Not Disappoint

In a TikTok video, a content creator named Ben Tarrolly asked single women how they spend their time when they live completely alone. In response, single women shouted loud and proud that they are not defined by their relationship status and are instead enjoying their own company and living their best lives.

Throughout history, women only really had two options for their lives: get married or become a nun. Thankfully, that's no longer the case, but it also doesn't mean that women aren't judged for their choices, especially if their choices don't involve marriage and children. It's long overdue, but women, regardless of their relationship status, are saying enough is enough. Because a full and happy life is not defined by your role as a caregiver unless the person you are caring for is yourself.

Advertisement

A man asked single women who live alone what they do all day & their answers did not disappoint.

"Single women that live alone with no boyfriend. What are y'all doing right now?" Tarrolly questioned in his video. In the comments, a plethora of women jumped in with answers that were both funny and incredibly unapologetic. While their answers were all quite unique, the one thing they all had in common was that they were living their best lives.

"Relaxing, passport STAMPED, fridge FULL, house SPOTLESS. PH BALANCED," one woman proudly stated, while another woman added, "Baked, rewatching 'Heated Rivalry,' drinking tea, cat on my lap, unbothered."

Advertisement

Another woman chimed in, "Living life to the fullest and traveling the world. Only counting the last 6 months, I’ve been to Greece, Turkey, Italy and am heading to Puerto Rico and the Caribbean at the end of this month." From their responses, it was clear that single women were obviously not waiting around pining for a boyfriend or husband.

These women are 100% happy and satisfied with their lives. Each of their comments about how they spend their time reinforced the idea that a woman can enjoy her space without waiting for something more to happen.

There's been a rise in the number of women living alone.

The percentage of people living alone has risen, particularly among women. According to the U.S. Census, the share of households made up of married couples declined from over half of all households in 1970 to less than half in 2022, while the share of households made up of people living alone increased.

Advertisement

On top of more women choosing to live alone, a lot of single women are not interested in the traditional aspects of life, including getting married.

According to economics reporter Rachel Wolfe at The Wall Street Journal, American women are much more comfortable and happy with the single life than ever before. Only 34% of single women are looking for romance, versus 54% of single men.

There's joy in living alone.

"If you live alone, then everything is under your control, from your sleep schedule to your dining and snacking habits, from the control of the thermostat to the control of the remote. You get to arrange and decorate the space as you like and use it as you like. All those things are true," explained social psychologist Bella DePaulo, Ph.D.

Advertisement

Stokkete | Shutterstock

"And yet, the appeal of living alone can run much deeper than that. People feel more authentic when they are alone than when they are with other people. Those who are drawn to solo living for positive reasons are unlikely to feel lonely. They are not afraid of having time to themselves; they flourish in solitude."

For women, especially, living alone is a luxury more than people might assume; it's not lonely. You're able to learn so much about yourself by existing in a space that's entirely your own, and there's no greater feeling than that.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.