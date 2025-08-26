Male Teacher Asks What To Do About A Female Student With Bad Body Odor — 'Several Students Have Complained'

A male teacher admitted that he's unsure about how to handle a delicate situation regarding one of his students who seems to be struggling with hygiene issues. Posting his dilemma to the subreddit "r/Teachers," he explained that he has noticed bad body odor with one of his female students, and he is concerned because other students are starting to notice.

In an effort to solve the problem discreetly so the student never felt singled out or bullied, the teacher turned to Reddit to ask for advice from other teachers. Being a male teacher made the situation even more delicate, and he was understandably wary in terms of the right solution.

A male teacher asked for advice from other teachers about how to handle a female student in his class with bad body odor.

In his Reddit post, the teacher explained that he was unsure if he should alert the school counselor about a female student in his class with bad body odor. He expressed concern due to the delicacy of the circumstances, including his gender, and uncertainty about whether religious beliefs influenced her hygiene choices.

"I know poor hygiene can also be a sign of abuse, but I don’t want to assume anything," he revealed. "Anyhow, there is a strong smell of body odor when she’s in my class to the point where several students have complained aloud (not about her but of the smell), and I even sometimes get headaches."

While there could be many reasons why this female student had body odor issues, he clearly didn't want to handle it improperly. Everything from hormonal changes to financial constraints could be impacting this young girl's hygiene habits. Chances are, she may not even know that her clothes need a good washing or that puberty means she needs to shower more often and start wearing deodorant.

Although we don't know what grade this student is in, KidsHealth noted that girls can start to experience body odor as young as eight.

The teacher was encouraged to reach out to other school staff members.

Most teacher commenters insisted that the male teacher avoid talking to the student directly and instead let the school nurse know about the body odor. A school nurse is much more equipped to handle this delicate discussion and could assess if it was a situation that needed to be escalated to parents or even protective services.

One teacher explained, "That way- A) The message is coming from a medical professional who the kid has no other interaction with. B) The message is coming from a female. C) The kid has no idea who brought it to the nurses attention so it won’t be weird for the kid in your class going forward."

If he were to actually pull his student aside, it would only make her feel worse, especially if the body odor problem is out of her direct control. By at least looping in both the school nurse and counselor, the situation could be handled with the sensitivity that it requires. The student can then learn about resources and support if her home life is directly affecting her ability to wear clean clothes and bathe regularly.

At the end of the day, this male teacher clearly wanted to get to the bottom of the issue without overstepping. While it could be something as simple as his student just needs to start wearing deodorant, it's still important that the issue be handled with care and empathy.

