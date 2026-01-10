The thing about luck is once you've got it, you need to hold onto it. A surefire way to do that is to hold its talismans, like your energy and your time, close to your chest and stop sharing them. We typically think of luck as some sort of magical, mystical entity bestowed upon certain people who seem to have it all, but the truth is, those lucky people in your life might actually be working hard for their luck.

Author Gina Vild noted, “By definition, luck is a whim of chance. It is defined as intangible, something outside of personal control. Yet social scientists view it differently. They see luck as the result of personal actions, an alchemy of openness to new experiences and a penchant for chance-taking.” So, if you want to increase your luck, there are things you can do to make it happen, like refusing to let anyone borrow certain things from you that will dim your good fortune.

Lucky people never let anyone borrow these 4 things from them:

1. Their energy

PerfectWave | Shutterstock

Energy is a powerful resource, and you don’t want to give it to just anybody. Of course, there may be some situations where refusing to share your energy just isn’t possible. A parent has to devote some of their energy to their kids, for example. But, on the whole, it’s best to preserve your energy for yourself.

If you lend out your energy, you’re at risk of running into energy vampires. Healthline writer Kimberly Holland explained, "Energy vampires can be anywhere and anyone. They are the people you encounter who leave you feeling drained and exhausted. They can be your spouse or your best friend. They can be your cubicle mate or your neighbor.”

Energy vampires will jump at the chance to share all of their drama with you, dragging you down in the process. Lucky people know it’s not worth it to let anyone borrow their energy, no matter how needy they may seem.

2. Their credit

This is a big one: if you start lending your credit, you can run into trouble quickly. It may seem like it’s no big deal to let a close friend or family member borrow your credit card, or to use you as a guarantor, especially if you trust them. But you truly never know what could happen, even with your closest inner circle. This can easily be a recipe for disaster.

Experian said, “Being a guarantor involves helping someone else get credit, such as a loan or mortgage. Acting as a guarantor, you ‘guarantee’ someone else’s loan or mortgage by promising to repay the debt if they can’t afford to. It’s wise to only agree to being a guarantor for someone you know well.”

It’s not hard to see how that situation could quickly turn bad. Putting yourself, your reputation, and your money on the line for someone else is something that’s rarely worth it. Lucky people never let anyone borrow their credit.

3. Their time

Time is another valuable resource, and the thing is, you can’t make any more of it. Instead, you can only use it up. Wouldn’t it be better to use it on things that matter to you instead of letting anyone and everyone borrow your time? Time is something that people will be quick to take advantage of, so you can’t let others haphazardly waste yours.

James Clear, the author of “Atomic Habits,” stated, “Not all uses of time are equal, and this simple truth can make a big difference in life … Whether you want more wealth, more friendship, more freedom, or more impact, it all comes down to how you spend and value your time.”

If you give someone even just a little bit of your time, they’ll start taking more and more. As hard as it can be, you have to put your foot down and insist that your time is just for you and however you see fit to use it. This is guaranteed to make you luckier.

4. Their home

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

The luck your home carries is admittedly a bit of a more abstract concept. But, if you think about it, it makes sense. Everything has energy, including your home. You get to control how that energy is affected by outside forces. Do you let anyone who needs a place to crash spend the night? Do you have those relatives who always leave you feeling worse after you see them over for dinner?

Therapist Katie Lear, LCMHC, said that having autonomy over your home is not just important, but powerful as well. “It can feel empowering to take control of your own space and make something new and different out of the familiar,” she said. She also shared that many of her own clients have found peace in rearranging their homes in a way that gives their spaces new life.

This doesn’t mean that you can never invite anyone over for a visit, but you have to remember that everyone and everything that comes into your home affects its luck and energy. Lucky people treat their home’s luck with the same importance they give their own personal luck.

Being lucky isn’t about finding a penny on the ground or avoiding black cats. Instead, there are things you can actually do to increase the amount of luck you carry with you. Lucky people understand that their luck has a lot to do with how they interact with other people and what they’re willing to lend to them.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.