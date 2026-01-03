People With Moles In Either Of These 2 Places Are Destined For Wealth, According To Ancient Chinese Wisdom

There are some people who seem to attract wealth and success without lifting a finger, or at least that's how it feels. It leaves others wondering what they could possibly do to catch up, but according to ancient Chinese culture, those who are able to attract money are usually the ones who have moles on specific parts of their bodies.

The location of these moles seemingly reveals a lot about a person's finances, and while the marks may seem random, there's nothing random about them at all within Chinese culture. The location of these moles is considered a lucky indicator of financial success and comfort.

Advertisement

People with moles on either a finger or their chest are destined for wealth.

Thanyarat PP | Shutterstock

If you have a mole on your finger, you're thought to be someone who is going to attract an abundance of money. It indicates that your career will likely offer financial prosperity. In Chinese culture, there's a saying that a mole on your hand will lead to a lifetime of wealth, which suggests that if you have a mole there, then you're going to see a lot of success and financial stability.

Advertisement

Additionally, ancient Chinese culture predicts that having a mole on your chest is also a sign of prosperity. A mole on the chest means that you're not only smart and steady, but you'll also enjoy unexpected good fortune.

Ancient Chinese mole reading can predict everything from career success to personality traits.

While moles on various parts of your body mean something different in Chinese culture, having one on your chest can also mean that your children will find success in their careers and even in their love lives. Having a mole on your hand also means that you're someone who's incredibly energetic and hardworking, which probably coincides with the abundance of wealth.

The moles on someone's hand and chest seem to be associated with action as well, not just pure luck, though it's luck to have those placements in the first place. Those with moles on their hands or chests seem to have the wisdom to make good financial decisions. They're able to secure a comfortable lifestyle and find prosperity.

Advertisement

Ancient Chinese teachings also find that having moles in other places besides on your hand and chest can be beneficial. For example, having a mole between your eyebrows can symbolize one's career development and promotion. A mole on your eyebrow, however, can symbolize good luck for wealth and longevity. These kinds of people are serious, responsible, kind-hearted, public-spirited, and talented in show business.

A mole on the ear is also a sign of good fortune! People with such a mole are talented, quick-witted, and blessed; they can seize opportunities, succeed easily, and accumulate substantial personal wealth. Whether or not you believe in these interpretations, there's still something interesting about ideals that have been passed down through generations.

A lot of these mole placements have more to do with a person's traits and even their strengths than about attracting wealth. It's because they're so hardworking that they're able to live in such abundance.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.