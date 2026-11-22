There are plenty of people who think having plans that involve going out on the weekend is a nightmare. When I feel like this, I rely on hobbies I can do easily, but that still make me feel like I’m accomplishing something.

I know my limits. When I’m stressed and drained, I’d rather stay home, so I keep fun tasks on hand and spend my weekends holed up in my living room. Everyone has different interests, but if you need to reset and recharge every weekend, these hobbies can keep you entertained while you rest.

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These low-energy weekend hobbies are perfect for people who are too burnt out to make real plans:

1. Reading marathons that let you fully immerse yourself in a fictional world

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You probably saw this coming from a mile away. Yes, reading is a stereotypical, low-energy hobby, but what’s better than getting cozy on the couch with a good book? That’s what I thought. It’s comforting and gives a much-needed break from thoughts that run a mile a minute. Science backs up the claims that reading is one of the best things you could do for your mental health.

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A study from National University found that reading isn’t only for entertainment. It helps boost our mental health and memory. Plus, scientists say that if you’re feeling restless and need to wind down, reading for 20 minutes before bed can allow your body to relax. This is the perfect hobby for those who need to take it easy after a long week.

2. Taking a walk outside, especially when you really don't want to

When you’re exhausted, going for a walk sounds torturous. You’d rather be rotting on the couch. However, getting out even when it feels difficult has many positive effects. We all know it’s great for our mental health and helps relieve stress, but it can also leave you feeling more energized and rejuvenated.

If you can get out to an area with a lot of trees, you might even experience the perks of forest bathing. According to WebMD, the calming moment can boost your energy in the moment and help you sleep better at night, which helps you recover through rest before the week ahead.

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3. Junk journaling to get creative when you aren't exactly artistic

I picked up this hobby a few years ago, and I can’t say enough good things about it. I’m not a naturally creative person when it comes to art. I can’t draw or paint, but I can collage. This is where junk journaling comes in. In a notebook, I use little things I’ve collected over time to make fun collages. From concert tickets to receipts from my favorite coffee shop, it’s really fun to glue things into a notebook, especially if you want to keep mementos without cluttering your space.

“Part of the fun is that there are no rules. In a world that constantly demands productivity, perfection, and engagement, this freeform practice might just be the respite our mental health needs. And because it involves objects collected in daily life, there’s practically no barrier to entry,” says Noma Nazish for VeryWell Mind. It’s the perfect way to decompress during the weekend.

4. Solving challenging puzzles and brain games with pen and paper

Have you seen the brain stacking trend online? Instead of spending their time on their phones, people are spending more time on analog hobbies. Videos show these people going to bookstores and stocking up on word searches and sudoku. It’s exciting to see people put their phones aside and focus on something in front of them. Plus, it’s great for everyone’s mental health.

When you’re exhausted, solving a puzzle might sound overwhelming. However, they can help you slow down and still feel productive. Puzzles are not only relaxing, but they can change how you view the world.

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"The secret is what I call the Puzzler Mindset. This is the mindset you need to be a good puzzle solver, and it’s a mindset that, I find, spills over into life outside of puzzles,” says journalist and author AJ Jacobs for Time Magazine. “The hallmarks of the Puzzler Mindset include being deeply curious, solution-oriented, rigorous, cognitively flexible, and good at taking other people’s perspectives.”

5. Taking a lap around the local library

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When I’m drained, the last place I want to go is anywhere crowded. But sometimes I still want to get out of the house, so I make one stop: the library. It’s rarely crowded, and everyone has to be quiet. I feel like I get a break from the world around me with little effort.

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“You walk into a library and find a calm, stable, quiet presence, and patrons reported having an appreciation for that," says James Pawelski from the Positive Psychology Center. "They also reported having their positive emotions bolstered and that the library is a place of engagement and flow and concentration. They even reported having a sense of stronger relationships."

6. Finding a new rabbit hole to dive into

I don’t know about you, but I’m obsessed with learning everything I can about a random subject. Usually, I’ll find something on TikTok that strikes my interest. Once, it was the middle of the ocean. What’s out there? Why haven’t we studied it more? Are there mysterious animals out there? I had to find the answers. Did I? Absolutely not. But it was a fun distraction!

Learning can be a mindful distraction. While our brains are at work, we keep ourselves entertained by picking a subject we find interesting. When I’m exhausted, a fun distraction can be beneficial.

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7. Trying a new coffee shop

Is there a better solution for exhaustion than coffee? I know I live on it. One of my favorite things to do, especially on weekends, is to check out a new coffee spot. When you’re burnt out, you probably don’t want to go on an extravagant outing. A coffee shop is the perfect place to go.

A National Institutes of Health study found that the more you consume caffeine over time, the more energy you’ll feel. If you thought caffeine wasn’t doing anything for you, you might not be realizing the effects, or you have to drink even more, which, if you’re like me, isn’t a challenge at all.

8. Listening to a record or any music at all

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Most of us don’t realize how much music affects us. It lights up nearly the whole brain, according to Harvard Medicine. It makes us feel deeply. Listening to the lyrics or putting on classical music when we’re trying to focus can help us relax. However, it can also energize us. Music releases dopamine, which activates the brain’s reward system. This can make you feel happier and motivate you.

Dopamine also promotes alertness. Even if you’re exhausted, listening to music can make you feel a bit more awake. Putting on a record and spending a slow morning around the house can be both relaxing and awakening.

9. Ordering takeout from a new restaurant

When a new restaurant pops up in town, I am always excited to try it. While I try to cook at home through the week, I let that mindset go for the weekend. If I want to order out, I’ll do it. I mean, we earned it after a long work week.

Dining in at a restaurant can be overwhelming, though. It’s noisy and sometimes crowded. It can be overstimulating. Instead of eating in, take-out can be the perfect solution for exhausted people who want to have fun over the weekends but don’t have the energy to make big plans. Plus, we all know that food converts to energy in our bodies, which is something every tired person could use.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.