Let Your Kids See You Wear The Bathing Suit

The beach days ahead will stay with them in more ways than we realize.

Written on Jun 17, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Moher playing with daughter at the beach, let your kids see you wear the bathing suit Alena Ozerova | Canva
Advertisement

Ten years ago, I never would’ve posted a picture of me in a two-piece bathing suit. Not even my private Facebook. I was half my current size and had zero stretch marks from carrying and birthing two boys.

Five years ago I never would’ve posted a picture of me in a bathing suit on social media. Not even my private Facebook. I was 20 lbs smaller and had very few scars from carrying and birthing my first baby.

Advertisement

Today, I shared a picture of me in a bathing suit on my social media account. Not for attention. Not for any reason — just that I want other women who have felt like me, to do the same.

RELATED: Why I Celebrate My Naked, Honest Postpartum Body Loud And Proud

I bought a retro-style Jack Skellington-esque bathing suit on Amazon for $30. I didn’t expect it to fit properly. I ordered one size up, as the Amazon reviews said to do. Years ago, I would’ve been a small. Even three years ago, I would’ve been a medium. Well, this suit is a size XL. And you know what? It fits me like a glove! It hugs my mom-bod in all of the right places!

Advertisement

As summer approaches and we get out with our kids, I hope you will be confident enough to wear whatever kind of suit that makes you feel great.

@katiepenland1

mommas, they are watching. If you want them to be confident in their skin, they need to see you confident in yours. 🫶🏼

♬ Good Times Go By Too Fast - Dylan Scott

I’ve reached a point in my life, where I am finally OK with the body God gave me

RELATED: How I Learned To Embrace My Imperfect Belly & Wear Tiny Bikinis Again

Advertisement

I’m not the high school girl who starved herself to be 120 lbs, only eating toast for breakfast and soup for dinner — with my stomach gargling so loud in classes that I had to hold my arm over it so my classmates wouldn’t hear.

I’m not the new mom who dropped all 30 lbs of her baby weight in the first 2 weeks home because I couldn’t stand to eat because of the postpartum depression that was wrecking my mind.

I’m not the miscarriage mama who treated her grief with unnecessary workouts and ate cookies an hour later.

I’m now the mama of two beautiful, lively boys, who watch me put on my makeup and ask me why I wear dresses. I walk 3 miles almost daily and eat right most days, but I’m still far from perfect. But, that’s OK.

Advertisement

RELATED: I'm A Size 22 — And I've Never Been Happier With My Body

I will be their role model for how a woman should be, carry herself, and treat a man.

@growingupgoldens Years from now, your kids arent going to remember what you looked like in your suit.They are not thinking about the things you are nit picking about yourself.They will care that you got in the pool and played with them.Build those core memories, mama.#playwithyourkids #creatememories #summerbucketlist2023 #loveyourinsecurities #momsover30 #mamaofboys ♬ It Is What It Is - Jenna Raine

I want them to see me be proud of the body that gave life to them. I want to go to the beach with them and lay in the sun. I want them to see all of these things, and pass them on to the women (or men) they choose to love and potential granddaughters they may bring into my life.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
‘Super Pregnant & Overwhelmed' Wife Forgets That It's Father's Day— 'I Can't Shake The Sadness I Feel'
Woman’s Brother Says He Will Not Give Her Money As A Wedding Gift — ‘She’s 135 & Has No Business Getting Married At This Age’
Stay At Home Mom Can’t Understand Why Any Parent Would Do Pick Up & Drop Off Instead Of Making Kids Take The Bus To School

We are all beautiful. We are all lovely. We all deserve to wear things that make us feel sexy and loved. Nobody should ever be able to take that away from us.

Once you find that confidence, whether it takes you 35 years, 15 or 77, don’t ever let go of it. Because that in itself, is beautiful.

RELATED: 6 Powerful Ways To Raise Confident, Body-Positive Kids

Advertisement

Britt LeBoeuf is a freelance writer and social media specialist from Upstate, N.Y. Her writing can be found on Scary Mommy, Sammiches and Psych Meds, and Medium. Her other works include: My Mommy's Not Happy Anymore: A Children's Book To Help Kids Understand Postpartum Depression and North Country Roots: Reflections and Imagery of Northern New York.

More for You:
The 3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
Exactly How To Manifest What You Want (And Actually Get It)
10 Little Habits That Make You IRRESISTIBLY Attractive

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.