17 Kind Texts To Send To Someone Who Is Depressed

For someone in the midst of depression, it can be hard to get out of bed in the mornings, let alone stay in touch with friends and family.

Depression is a sneaky illness. It convinces people that they’re not worthy, that they should stay isolated, and that they deserve to feel this low. While words alone can’t cure depression, letting someone know how much you care can offer them a glimmer of hope when everything else feels hopeless.

Here are 17 kind texts to send to someone who’s depressed:

1. ‘No pressure to respond, but I’m thinking of you.’

One of the best things you can do for someone who’s depressed is to express your care and affection without adding pressure for them to answer.

Tell them that they’re on your mind and give them permission not to text back.

2. ‘Just letting you know I love you.’

People with depression often feel like they don’t matter. They struggle with low self-worth and often feel like a burden to people around them.

Hearing that they’re loved goes a long way.

3. ‘I’m dropping dinner off for you.’

Depression can cause extreme fatigue, along with feelings of hopelessness and deep sadness. When someone’s depressed, it affects their executive function, making it hard to do simple tasks, like get out of bed, shower, get dressed, or eat a meal.

Making sure someone is nourished is one of the kindest actions there is, especially when they’re struggling to care for themselves. This accessible act of service holds so much meaning, along with being really helpful on a practical level.

Photo: Ron Lach / Pexels

4. ‘If you want to talk, I’m here to listen.’

Holding space for a depressed person to express how they’re feeling is super important, even if they don’t take you up on the offer. Remind them that you’re present and you’ll be there whenever they’re ready to share.

5. ‘Do you want a distraction?’

People with depression often struggle to get out of their own heads. It can feel next to impossible to do anything when your negative thoughts are running on a loop in your mind.

Ask if they want to be distracted, either with a funny story or cute pictures of your dog. You can even offer to sit next to them while you watch a movie, letting them know that they don’t have to talk if they don’t want to.

6. ‘I want you to know how important you are to me.’

Depression can create a dark echo chamber, where the person struggling feels like they don’t matter.

Experiencing shame and hopelessness are big parts of depression. Reminding a depressed person that they hold value is one way to show them you care.

7. ‘I’m at the store; what can I pick up for you?’

If you’re out running errands, shoot a quick text to see if they need anything. Let them know you’re already at the store, so it’s no extra effort — You’re happy to grab whatever they need.

Offering practical support when someone’s depressed is a huge help, especially when taking care of themselves on a basic level might feel next to impossible.

8. ‘Let’s take a walk together, we don’t have to talk.’

When someone is depressed, they’re likely isolating themselves from other people. Socializing can be a huge stressor for a depressed person, but not having social interaction only makes depression worse.

Going outside, breathing fresh air, feeling the sunshine, and moving their body are all small ways someone with depression can feel even just a tiny bit better.

Photo: Gorgev / Shutterstock

9. ‘Checking in on you — Have you eaten today?’

Depression can cause a lack of motivation or a change in appetite. Simple acts of self-care, like eating, can feel out of reach.

Touch base with them once a day and ask if they’ve eaten. This simple message reminds them how important it is to take care of their physical needs and lets them know someone is thinking about them.

10. ‘I know you’re going through a lot right now; it’s OK to not text back.’

Because being social can be so overwhelming, a person who’s depressed might fall out of touch with the people they love. Getting back in touch can feel daunting, especially when it’s accompanied by feeling guilt or shame for going off the grid in the first place.

Receiving permission not to answer your texts or calls can be a huge relief to a depressed person. Don’t stop texting them, but do tell them they don’t need to text back.

Photo: Liza Summer

11. ‘Be gentle with yourself.’

One of the hardest parts of having depression is the self-imposed expectation that someone who’s struggling should just feel better already.

Remind them that they deserve to be treated tenderly during such a hard time, even by themselves. Tell them to think of themselves like a bud of a new plant: They need extra care in order to bloom.

12. ‘Your feelings are valid.’

Being depressed often means being harder on oneself than usual. Depression leads to black-and-white thinking: “I’m a bad person for feeling this way. I don’t deserve to feel better.”

Letting someone who’s depressed know that their struggle is real and their feelings are valid can help them feel seen.

13. ‘How can I support you today?’

Some people have a hard time asking for help directly, so offering yourself in service is a great way to show them that you care. They might need words of encouragement, a low-key hang, or just to know that they have someone on their side.

14. ‘Haven’t heard from you in a while. Hope you’re OK, but if you’re not, that’s OK, too.’

Letting someone know that it’s OK to not be OK can take a lot of pressure off. Tell them that going through tough times is something that happens, and while no feeling is permanent, the way they feel right now is nothing to be ashamed of.

15. ‘What you’re going through is really hard.’

Validating someone’s feelings goes a long way, especially for a depressed person, who might feel like they don’t deserve care. Acknowledging that their experience is difficult tells them that you see them, hear them, and are holding space for them.

16. ‘You’re not alone, even if you feel like you are.’

It’s fairly common for someone who’s depressed to feel like no one understands what they’re going through, and being isolated only compounds that feeling. Loneliness is a major factor in struggling with depression.

A depressed person might have a hard time fully believing that they’re not alone, but just hearing the words can be a balm.

17. ‘This isn’t easy, but I know you’ve got what it takes to get through it.’

For some, depression is a lifelong battle. For others, it’s a contained, situational experience.

No matter what form a person’s depression takes, everyone benefits from knowing that the people who love them believe in them, full-stop.

According to a 2023 Gallup poll, depression rates in the U.S. are higher than they’ve been in the past, with 29% of adults reporting a depression diagnosis in their lifetime. The highest reported rates of depression fall to women, at 23.8%, and young adults, ages 18 to 29, at 24.6%.

Hopefully, people with depression seek professional help, yet having a friend’s kind words to bolster them also makes a major difference.

