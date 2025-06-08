Kids With This One Specific Personality Trait Are Less Likely To Get Depressed As Adults, Says Study

Nearly 30% of U.S. adults have been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lives, according to 2023 data from Gallup. It's a common mood disorder characterized by persistent feelings of sadness and loss of interest in things you once cared about and enjoyed.

Understandably, most parents hope their children never experience depression, and according to a recent study, fostering one specific trait may help. Researchers found that kids who possess curiosity are more likely to have a depression-free future.

According to the study, curious kids are less likely to get depressed as adults.

The study, published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research, sought to explore the relationship between childhood curiosity and depression in adulthood. The researchers analyzed data from the 2020 China Family Panel Study, which included 17,162 adults, and found that "childhood curiosity seemed to have protective effects against depression in adulthood."

RDNE Stock Project | Pexels

Professor of psychology Vladimir Hedrih reported on the study for Psy Post. He explained that participants self-reported childhood curiosity based on the statement, "At 14 years old, I was curious and exploratory and enjoyed new experiences." Depression symptoms were then measured using the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale, a commonly used screening tool.

"Results indicated that participants who recalled higher levels of curiosity at age 14 tended to report slightly lower levels of depressive symptoms in adulthood," Hedrih wrote. "In addition, individuals who expressed higher confidence about the future — defined as the belief that the future will bring positive outcomes — reported fewer symptoms of depression."

The researchers theorized that childhood curiosity leads to increased confidence about the future, which in turn lowers the risk of depression. Still, it's important to note that the study has significant shortcomings. The association between childhood curiosity and depression was minimal, and the self-reported nature of the study leaves much room for bias.

Whether or not childhood curiosity reduces the risk of depression, it is a very valuable trait.

Curiosity is a powerful trait in adults and children alike. It has been shown to improve memory, reduce the risk of cognitive decline, improve problem-solving skills, and even make people feel happier and more satisfied.

Curiosity is tied to improved academic performance, and particularly success in science. It also increases creativity and drives innovation.

There are several ways to develop your child's sense of curiosity.

Children are naturally curious beings; however, parents can also bolster this trait. Writing for the Mayo Clinic, nurse practitioner Melanie Busch shared several ways to foster your child's curiosity.

She suggested showing your child the world and introducing them to new experiences and perspectives outside of their own. There are many ways to do this, whether you travel and experience a different culture, go to a museum, or take a camping trip and explore nature.

Children learn best through modeling, so Busch also advised wondering out loud. For example, say things like "I wonder why the leaves on the trees are green?" or "I wonder how animals communicate?" In the same vein, she said to ask open-ended questions using the five W's — who, what, when, where, and why — and to prompt your kid's thinking. "When your children have a question, ask for their thoughts first before answering," she instructed.

Parents should also encourage their child's natural interests and provide opportunities for unstructured play, so that they can be curious and explore on their own. By encouraging curiosity in your child, you set them up for success in adulthood and hopefully help them avoid developing depression.

Audrey Jaber is a writer and associate editor with a bachelor's degree in journalism.