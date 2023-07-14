Just This Once, I Want You To Know How Incredible You Are

By Megan Glosson

Some people constantly toot their own horn, but you don’t, my love. You try to stay out of the spotlight while you silently work incredible magic on everyone around you.

I watch you almost always focus on the negative, like your intermittent outbursts and uncooperative hair. What you don’t recognize nearly enough, though, are all the amazing parts of you.

So, here’s a friendly reminder of all of the delightful things you do and all of the wonderful things that you are.

I write this because just once, my dear, I want you to know how incredible you are.

You overcome adversity with every step you take. You disprove the naysayers and ignore the haters. You defy the odds time and time again, proving to the world that anyone really can do anything they set their mind to.

With great determination and super strength, you make waves every single day.

Not everyone is fortunate enough to stay so positive, and many let negativity bring them down. But you never stay on the ground for long — if you ever end up there at all. You’re like Wonder Woman, even if you don’t see it yourself.

I just want you to know how incredibly strong you truly are.

You lead by example with every move you make. You live by a virtuosic moral code and follow every rule. You show everyone around you that it’s possible to succeed without cheating the system or breaking the law. You always take the high road with a smile on your face.

Not everyone possesses the power to do the amazing things you do. You’re either blessed or enchanted — it’s magic, I swear. You’re like Dolly Parton, but you don’t even know it.

I just want you to know how incredibly good you really are.

You fight for social justice with every breath you take. You stand against corruption and break down stigmas as often as humanly possible.

You’re well-versed in legal jargon, which only adds to your strength when you work to rectify wrongs. With the best intentions and an impeccable track record, you’re making traction towards positive change in our world.

Not everyone can win arguments quite like you. You remain poised and rational like you’re wise beyond your years. You’ll be just like Elle Woods, and I know you’ll reach your goals someday.

I just want you to know how incredibly diplomatic you truly are.

You provide love and compassion with every word you speak. You find positive attributes in everyone you meet and always validate their emotions.

You comfort others in their times of need, even as you battle your own inner demons. With unconditional love and genuine concern, you spread kindness everywhere and provide solace for friends near and far.

Not everyone has such empathy for others — in fact, most let life harden their hearts. But you constantly provide comforting words and loving embrace even when it’s hard. You’re like Mother Theresa, even when you think that you’re not.

I just want you to know how incredibly kind you really are.

The truth is that you’re phenomenal, and I want you to know how incredible you are.

So, the next time you feel like a failure, focus on these amazing traits you have. Next time you gaze into the mirror, ready to criticize your appearance, remember how wonderful you are. When the world brings you down, take a deep breath, and look inside yourself, and you’ll see how incredible you truly are.

I feel honored to not only know you but also to call you a true friend. Everyone who knows you loves you, so it’s time that you feel the love, too.

Megan Glosson is a writer and editor whose work been published on Project Wednesday, The Mighty, Thought Catalog, MSN, and more.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.