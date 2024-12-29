IHOP Worker Says She Was Fired From Her Job For Feeding A Homeless Man Food From The Restaurant — 'I Need My Job But I Would Still Do It Again'

A Florida IHOP server, Victoria Hughes, suddenly found herself out of a job after her act of kindness didn't bode well with her superiors.

Hughes explained to local news outlets that she dedicated 10 years of her life to an IHOP restaurant in Lakeland, Florida, only to find herself discarded without a second thought, all because she provided aid to a hungry homeless man.

She was fired from her job for feeding a homeless man food from the restaurant.

According to WFLA, a homeless man visited the restaurant and said he was hungry. Hughes generously gave the man a stack of pancakes and some water. However, when she told her manager what she had done, the reaction she received was entirely unexpected.

"He told me the reason behind him being upset [was] because it could cause a loitering issue … or a safety issue for customers," Hughes told the news outlet.

The situation allegedly escalated after the homeless man returned to the IHOP with a family for another meal at a later date. Just two days after that, Hughes received a phone call from her manager informing her that she was being let go.

"I asked him 'for what?'" she told WFLA. "He said 'company policy.'"

The prejudice against unhoused individuals isn't new.

Frankly, it's disturbing to know that giving a hungry man food is grounds for termination. Yet, across multiple large cities, including New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, unhoused people are treated poorly and without respect.

In fact, some research shows that people unfairly view unhoused people with disgust and as subhuman. Thankfully, Hughes is not part of that judgemental group.

The IHOP worker acknowledged that while she needed that job, she didn't have any regrets about helping the man. "I need my job, but I would still do it again. I truly would. I would still help somebody if I could," she insisted. "If he asked me for my shirt, I probably would have tried to give him that too."

After local coverage of Hughes' termination gained traction, IHOP attempted to retrace its steps.

Hughes admitted that after the local news covered her termination, IHOP's corporate office called her and offered her job back, along with compensation for the missed days of work and a "healthy" donation to a charity of her choice. She declined the offer.

"I was also publicly humiliated for feeding a homeless man," Hughes wrote in her GoFundMe description. "I would just like a little bit of help to get me through the holiday season. I am greatly appreciative of any donations that are made to get me through this time."

In a statement to USA TODAY, Dan Enea of Sunshine Restaurant Partners, an IHOP franchisee said that the company is "dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment that welcomes everyone." Enea claimed that the company investigated the situation and has implemented training for employees on addressing food insecurity.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to support those in need within our local community, we will continue to address food insecurity through our partnership with Feeding America," Enea claimed, "and by making a donation to local Lakeland charities that also support this important cause."

