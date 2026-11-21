It's something we dread, but what if the chores you're putting off could give you an instant life upgrade?

From decluttering your slightly messy car to deep-cleaning your home before resting on a Sunday afternoon, people who make time for these things on a regular basis experience certain huge life improvements pretty quickly.

When people clean their car and home, they quickly experience these life improvements

1. They set their kids up for long-term success

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While it might seem somewhat unrelated, a study from the University of Michigan found that kids from clean homes not only do better academically, but are set up for higher earnings and education later in life.

"Parents who keep their homes clean may be more organized and efficient than others," researcher Rachel Dunifon says about the study, "and these characteristics may carry over to other aspects of their lives, such as parenting. As a result, children raised in clean homes may be more successful in school and at work."

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2. Older adults end up living longer

A study from BMC Geriatrics argues that aging adults who do more housework tend to live longer. It's not just because of cognitive stimulation, but because of all the benefits to their physical and mental health.

We feel better in clean homes, but the simple act of tidying up can be a mindful, stress-relieving way for older adults to stay on top of their well-being. It offers a little sense of purpose for everyone, even when the chores are something we don't like.

3. They can actually rest when they have free time

In a messy home, when you take a few moments to rest, your brain isn't fully unwinding. The sensory input and overstimulation of a cluttered home can have an impact on your nervous system, whether you're fully aware of it or not.

But taking the time to clean your car or your home, where you spend most of your time trying to be mindful, changes how you rest. Instead of noticing everything that needs to be done or the stacks of laundry piling up, you can just enjoy the present moment.

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4. They get a healthy escape from whatever is going on in their life

Existing in a clean space or tidy car is great for you, but the actual act of cleaning is also a great stress-reliever.

It boosts our mood and distracts us in a healthy way from what we're going through. It gives us a small sense of purpose, with an action and outcome that's not too effort-intensive to create.

"Clutter and mess can create more stress and anxiety," life coach Sherri Gordon explains. "But by cleaning, organizing, and reducing the clutter, people are able to take control of their environment and create a more relaxing environment that helps them focus better on the more pressing issues in their lives."

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5. They find a sense of control

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Our lives can feel somewhat unfair and chaotic. But there are certain things that are in our control. And by focusing on those things, instead of feeling helpless from trying to control everything, we take our agency and autonomy back.

Our living spaces and habits are all within our control, which is why people who clean their homes tend to feel better in the moment. Regardless of what's going on around them or in their lives, they feel in control of everything in their orbit, like that laundry basket or their to-do list.

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6. They organize so they feel inspired to fulfill their goals

Some people need a manageable amount of clutter to feel creative and inspired. Others need to get through their chores to feel truly relaxed.

Despite what a happy, safe home looks like, the people who clean and organize in their own way tend to feel better navigating everyday life. It could be framing family photos or organizing shared rooms where everyone rests.

These are the small things that make a huge difference, and can actually feel like a life upgrade when committed to on a regular basis.

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7. They find it easier to focus in a decluttered space

According to psychotherapist Dan Mager, boosting concentration and focus starts with decluttering your home. If you want to declutter your mind from all the distractions, you start with what's around you in your space.

For some, that means cleaning out their car they commute in, but for others, it's tackling the living room space where they need to focus most.

"You may believe that you're unbothered by clutter, defined as a crowded or disorganized mass or collection that impedes movement and/or reduces effectiveness," Mager explains, "but its effects can operate beneath the surface of conscious awareness."

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.