How I Was Finally Diagnosed With Autism At 46

In college, I was obsessed with a guy, who might have been interested in me before he realized I was obsessed with him. But before he regarded me as one would the Bubonic Plague, I was sitting in his dorm room talking and he said to me, "Why don't you ever look people in the eye? You’ve been here for two hours and you haven’t once looked me in the eye." I was confused. Did I need to? Was it necessary or required? He said it was as if I was purposely avoiding his gaze. In the moment I brushed it off and chalked it up to having a crush on this beautiful human until friends would say the same thing to a point where it made them uncomfortable.

I started forcing myself to look people in the eye; forcing eye contact came a muscle that I exercised until taut, until looking someone in the eye felt easy even if it made me wince every single time I did it.

Years ago, before I moved to Los Angeles, a man violently assaulted me in my home. I told none of my friends about it. Even to this day. (And if they do know, it’s because they read about it here, on this postage stamp place of mine on the internet.) But the day after I reached out to a friend with a different problem, how I was drinking too much, a problem that masked the assault. And I remember her driving. Every so often I could feel her staring.

It’s normal for me to tell a friend terrible things, horrible things, in the same voice I use to talk about the weather. It’s normal for me to speak while staring past her face, to the side of her, above and below her. Because the idea of connecting words with emotion to human contact is too much to bear. I can do one of these things, perhaps two, but three is impossible.

This is often why I shift between first, second, and third person in one essay because it’s another way of me not looking you in the eye.

I can tell you what I remember about a man pillaging and stealing things from me that can never be retrieved or returned. I can say the words calmly without emotion. I can write about the event in detail. But I will never look at you, in the eye, while telling you this. I’ll likely shift to the second person when I’m deep in the details.

A year ago, a mentor and I talked about the work I’d been doing, which amounted to data-driven ethnographies. I used AI and data to unpack language that determines how people think, buy, and behave. But what wasn’t brief was the slide deck I’d sent, which was 300 slides. My mentor laughed because she knew me well and knew brevity wasn’t my strong suit but she said, it’s incredible the work you’re doing, but it’s a lot.

While I realized my 300-slide deliverables or 50-slide brand platforms were a lot, I couldn’t imagine reduction or removal; I imagined it would feel like surgery. And while I understood people find immense value in the work I delivered they often felt overwhelmed by it.

Realizing something doesn’t erase the compulsion. Realizing something doesn’t assuage my need to know everything and my need to tell you everything.

After months of working with my therapist, I tell him it feels good to know things. How it’s magical to learn new things about yourself even as you plunge, head-first, into middle age. It feels good to understand me outside of the context of my mother, my life with her, her death, and the space between the two. I tell him while the diagnosis of depression made me depressed, learning more about my autism, gives me joy because now the world makes sense. Now, I can finally get acquainted with the real me.