The Magic DIY Elixir That Helps With Stress, Anxiety & Headaches

We all want and deserve a magical cure for stress. It's just a part of daily life, but that doesn't mean we don't get frustrated with it.

We all deal with stress in different ways. Some people go out and party, drinking to their heart's content. Others prefer to stay in, binge-watching movies with a bottle of wine and junk food. Others are passionately intimate with a lover or stranger.

We unwind in a variety of ways that suit us, but we're always welcome to new forms of stress relief. So, you may want to give lavender lemonade a chance.

What are the benefits of lavender lemonade?

First of all, who doesn't love homemade lemonade? Second of all, mixing it with lavender is one of the best ideas anyone has come up with.

Lemons contain Vitamin C, which helps the immune system battle germs against colds and flus, which we know can often be a result of stress. Lemons also help with heart health, weight control, and digestive health.

In fact, lemons rich in Vitamin C have been proven to reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. The fiber and plant compounds found within lemons also contribute to lowering the risk of heart attacks and other heart diseases.

As for the lavender, the coloring itself is cool and calming. However, researchers found that lavender can reduce symptoms of anxiety, another result of stress. Lavender also relieves headaches, relaxes the body, and improves sleep quality.

Making lavender lemonade is incredibly simple and the benefits are endless. What more are you waiting for?

How To Make Lavender Lemonade

There are a few different lavender lemonade recipes, but this is the most popular one with a few variations included.

Ingredients

For the lavender syrup, you need:

1 cup water

2 cups sugar

3 tbsp dried culinary lavender

Butterfly peas (optional)

Agave nectar (optional)

For the lemonade, you need:

4 cups water

3/4 cup of the lavender syrup you just made

1 cup lemon juice

Fresh lemons (optional)

Violet food coloring (optional)

Tonic water (optional)

Directions

1. Collect Ingredients.

Scavenge your kitchen and find all the necessary ingredients to make both the lavender syrup and the lemonade. You will be making the syrup and lemonade separately before combining them.

2. Make the lavender simple syrup.

Place the water, sugar, and lavender (butterfly peas and agave nectar as well, if you decide to include them) in a small pot, and then bring the water to a boil. Lower the heat and allow the concoction to simmer for 15 minutes. Let the lavender steep for about one hour as the syrup cools before straining.

You can substitute the sugar for raw honey if you wish to make the drink a bit more healthy.

3. Make the lemonade.

This is simple lemonade but without adding any sugar (you'll get the sweetness from the syrup). So, in reality, you are making lemon water. Combine the 4 cups of water, tonic water (if you want it), and 1 cup of lemon juice in a pitcher and mix.

4. Combine the lemonade and syrup.

Put the lavender syrup, water, and lemonade into a large pitcher and stir. You can add the violet food coloring if you want, but it's not necessary unless you want a more vibrant color for your drink. This will create your lemonade.

5. Chill and serve.

Finally, put the pitcher in the fridge to chill. The drink is best served over ice, so enjoy the refreshing drink when you want a stress-free day. You can add decorative lemon slices to elevate the drink.

Caithlin Pena is an editor whose work has been featured on Thought Catalog, Huffington Post, Yahoo, Psych Central, and BRIDES.