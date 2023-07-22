How A First Date Led Me To Embrace My Scars

By Tylia Flores

A month ago, I met someone local and decided it was time for my first real date. My previous relationships had always been long-distance and virtual, so I was a bit nervous about meeting in person.

I thought it would be awkward, which made me anxious.

As it turned out, we had a great time and talked for hours.

I’m definitely looking forward to our next date. I’m glad I took that leap of faith. After all, it led to my first two real-life dates with young men. It also showed me what embracing self-love and accepting your scars really means.

I learned that I am worthy of love and attention, no matter what I look like. And here’s why.

On our second date, this young man suggested we go swimming. As a result of a hip surgery I had years earlier, I have a scar on my left thigh. Moreover, I have a weird leg shape. Being misshapen from that surgery, as well as having Cerebral Palsy, made me nervous about my date.

I would react negatively when I saw my scars. I had been insecure about them for years, mainly because people outside my family would stare at them and express how weird it made them feel.

I was scared to death about changing into my bathing suit and showing this young man what I really look like.

But after I changed, there was no turning back. And once we got into the pool and began swimming, he looked down at my legs and said, “Wow, you’re so beautiful.” That made me realize that scars make us unique.

In the long run, we shouldn’t be embarrassed or ashamed by our scars — we should embrace them and the journey they led us on.

If it wasn’t for the obstacle you went through to get that scar, you wouldn’t be who you are today. It is like looking back on a difficult hike: the suffering and pain along the way made the eventual view from the summit much more rewarding.

So, embrace your scars as a sign of strength and resilience. Our challenges have taught us valuable lessons. We are who we are because of our scars, which makes them a part of us.

It’s like looking at the dark clouds and finding the silver lining. There can be something to learn and be thankful for even in tough times. Everyone’s journey is unique, and our scars are a testament to our resilience.

By accepting your scars, you can teach other people to accept them as well.

Within your scars, they will find the same sense of beauty you do because they are filled with a beautiful message of courage, endurance, inclusion, and acceptance. It’s like a drawing.

Someone can look at it from the outside and think it’s just lines and shapes. But when you look closer, you can see the intricate details and the passion that created it. They can tell a story and invoke deep emotion.

In the end, scars are hidden gifts. And no matter what life throws at us, we should always embrace them.

Tylia Flores is an author, activist, advocate, podcaster, and writer for Unwritten and Digital Fox. She writes primarily about disability representation, mental health, and lifestyle topics.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.