The 7 Creepy House Sounds That Still Make Grown Adults Super Nervous

When we can't immediately understand or explain something away, we anticipate future threats in ways that boost anxiety.

The creepy house sounds that even make grown ups super nervous are somewhat harmless most of the time, but our brains can't help but to latch onto the uncertainty.

Grown adults still feel nervous when they hear these creepy house sounds

1. A muffled voice

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In the light of the day, the sound of neighbors outside talking or the TV they left on in the other room feel like nothing to worry about. But when they're alone or sitting in the dark already, muffled voices can create entire storylines in their heads.

Yes, there's always a breath of relief when they realize it was a fault of their own or a technological glitch. When they're sitting in bed at night, though, these creepy noises without any explanation can keep them up for hours feeling anxious.

2. Branches tickling the windows

There's nothing more horror-movie-like than hearing tree branches hitting your window. You can see the tree and the branches, and you know exactly what the sound is. And yet, even for adults, it feels impossible to not be creeped out by the eeriness of the whole thing.

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Ironically, it's not all in our heads, even if it feels completely irrational. Experts blame "infrasound," the kind of sound waves that we can't audibly hear, but that still increase our stress hormones.

Typically associated with random noises from our traffic in the car or storms, it's no surprise that windy weather brushing branches on our window stresses us out. Even if the actual sound isn't the branches, our brains don't know any better in the moment.

3. Creaking floorboards

There's something truly eerie about old homes, because the floorboards creak and the windows shift, seemingly without any reason. But that doesn't stop our brains from trying to cope with fear by trying to find an explanation.

For someone who gets scared easily, especially without someone else around or at night, those explanations are rarely soothing. If the floorboards creak, it's because someone is walking on them. If the windows shift, it's because someone is outside. Even without evidence, we find a way to create a terrifying story for ourselves.

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4. The ice machine dropping ice cubes

If you're a homeowner or living alone in an apartment, you probably have a love-hate relationship with the ice machine. It's the most ominous-sounding noise a perfectly safe living space makes.

Sometimes, an ice cube dropping on the floor unexpectedly or shifting in the box immediately throws us into fight-or-flight mode. It's silly, because even in bed at night with all the lights off, we know what it was. But what if it wasn't?

5. The sound of an analog clock ticking

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Sounds can evoke all kinds of emotions. That's why music and specific noises are inherently tied to nostalgia and memory. When we hear something from our childhood, it brings up more than just the memory of hearing it, but all the added context.

For some, hearing a grandfather clock ticking or the sound of an analog clock on the wall is a warm memory, usually from our grandparents' home or school. But for others, it takes them right back to sitting in the dark during a sleepover, sleepless and trying to cope with the clicking sound of the clock's hands.

6. TV or radio static

Infrasound from old buildings and unsettling environments can sometimes be to blame for feeling creeped out by physical spaces, even when there's no sound. Sometimes, even the most ordinary noises, like TV static or humming noises, can be creepy.

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We hear them, and we often know where they're coming from, but that doesn't stop us from replaying every single horror movie we've ever seen. They're harmless sounds, but for many adults, they're also connected to soundtracks that linger in the background of the creepiest kinds of stories.

7. When there's total silence

It's not surprising that total silence at home can be unsettling for many adults. Most people would rather be electrically shocked than spend time in their own company.

So, when they're alone at home or enduring a sleepless night, silence can be eerie. And the sound of their own thoughts coming through without any kind of distraction is almost worse.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.