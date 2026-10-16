People Who Hate Being Bored Usually Have 9 Hobbies That Keep Their Minds Busy

People who can't stand boredom would rather pack their days with activities that keep their minds busy to stop themselves from ruminating. These hobbies provide an entertaining diversion, and sometimes that's all someone needs when they've had a particularly hard day.

9 hobbies people who can't stand to be bored use to keep their brains distracted:

1. Scrolling on their phone

AYO Production | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Most people would agree that relying on your phone for entertainment isn’t the best thing. In my personal experience, scrolling on TikTok is actually one of my favorite hobbies. There are cute animals, and people caught on camera falling. What more could you ask for? It’s hours of entertainment and can help time pass more quickly.

A study found that daily scrolling can give us a dopamine boost. Instead of becoming overly reliant on their phones, someone like this consumes positive content and keeps a schedule. They don’t overuse their phone, but they also rely on it to prevent boredom.

Advertisement

2. Learning something new

Once we’re out of school, we can fall into a basic routine. We do the same things every day. Likely, we’ve mastered the tasks at work and struggle to put our brains to the test when everything is mundane. People who can’t stand being bored can entertain themselves by learning something new. It’s easier to do than most realize.

Sometimes, it’s as simple as watching a documentary. Every streaming service has released powerful documentaries with a wide range of topics. People looking to avoid boredom might choose to fall down a rabbit hole, learning every detail about something new. It helps us improve ourselves over time.

3. Reading a good book

If I’m feeling bored, this is my go-to hobby. I’m thankful I can get lost in a book. It provides me with hours of entertainment. Other people who hate being bored might feel the same way. Whatever the genre, following a story can distract and also benefit physical and mental health.

Advertisement

Many people struggle to have enough time in their day to devote to reading or another hobby. Reading helps us expand our knowledge and can even ease feelings of depression. With books, you never feel alone.

4. Catching up on TV shows

Everyone has a comfort show, and that's exactly what they do. Watching TV can reduce stress and boost your mood. When you’re bored and watching TV, it can feel unproductive, but it’s not. You’re taking advantage of many mental health benefits after a long day of work.

When boredom feels unescapable, rewatching your favorite show can be an easy way to unwind. Of course, it’s important to be mindful of how much screen time you get. However, using a show as a distraction for a few hours can ease boredom.

Advertisement

5. Talking to friends on the phone

DukiPh | Shutterstock

Sometimes, you need someone else to distract you. While we can’t always rely on our friends to answer our calls or agree to last-minute plans, it’s still important to lean on them when you can. Socializing is a great way to avoid boredom and boost your mood. We need to socialize with others, no matter what that looks like. While face-to-face connections work best, phone calls still bring similar benefits.

Even a brief phone call can change your day around. It strengthens relationships over time. Next time you’re bored, the person you call might choose to hang out in person, and you can distract each other. These little conversations provide long-term benefits for everyone involved.

Advertisement

6. Writing in a journal

I’m a journal girlie, and using one regularly has changed my life. It gives me the space to get my feelings out. I hate burdening people with my thoughts, so I find solace in jotting them down. When I’m bored, I might take it a step further and work on creative writing. It keeps me busy, and I get lost in my work. This is a great hobby for people who hate being bored. It gives them the chance to escape.

Regular writing prevents anxiety and depression. If someone who hates being bored gets caught up in negative thoughts when they’re not keeping themselves busy, this hobby helps them navigate everything going on in their lives.

7. Going for walks

Walking in nature is a fun way to distract yourself. The beauty around you can help change your perspective. When boredom eats away at your positivity, this hobby can keep your mind busy. Listening to an audiobook or music is also uplifting. Got a dog to join you? Even better.

Advertisement

Walking increases blood circulation, which works hand in hand with your nervous system. It’s calming and great for your physical health. It’s a wonderful hobby to pick up when boredom strikes.

8. Organizing their homes

Are you the type of person who cleans your house when you're trying to avoid something? Suddenly, a task you put off for days becomes appealing when you’d rather not do something else. It’s funny how our minds operate when we are nervous or bored. Some people battle boredom by organizing and cleaning their space. I wish I were that type of person, but alas, I am not.

Cleaning can make us feel in control of our space. When someone’s extremely bored, it can help them feel productive. Keeping their hands busy does the same for their mind. Plus, they get to enjoy a clean space after it’s all over.

Advertisement

9. Playing video games

Yuganov Konstantin | Shutterstock

This is another screen-based cure for boredom, and some people might not agree. Video games have been villainized in our society. Even though some are judgmental, it doesn’t mean there aren’t positives to entertaining yourself with a game for an hour or two. In fact, there are a few benefits.

Video games keep us cognitively strong, especially when they require problem-solving. They motivate us to play until the end, which can become a several-hour distraction for someone bored. Again, it’s important to be mindful of time spent in front of the TV, but if it helps some people avoid boredom, there is good in the hobby.

Advertisement

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.