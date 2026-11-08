Highly Resilient People Usually Keep 7 Simple Daily Habits

Everybody wishes they were able to bounce back a little better after bad news. It's hard not to fall into a deep hole when things go wrong. But there are people out there who have mastered the art of resilience, and just like with anything, it takes practice.

Highly resilient people are able to separate themselves from whatever bad news is currently getting thrown at them. But there are some simple habits you can start to pick up that will help build your resilience.

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Here are 7 simple daily habits highly resilient people prioritize

1. They do things that are actually fun for them every day

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One of the best things you can do for your overall resilience is to figure out what is actually fun for you and actually do it. This sounds ridiculous, but we have let fun disappear in our lives in favor of work, household work and doomscrolling.

Maybe that's a hobby or maybe it's dancing to music you like in your living room. Whatever it is, it's is like having a sweet treat, it’s a reward from you to you and it gives you something to look forward to doing when the drudgery of your day is done.

Resilient people are able to separate work time from free time so that nothing blends together and muddies the waters. If you take one thing away from this article, it’s to go get a hobby if you don't know where to start.

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2. They scare themselves daily

Highly resilient people are able to push through difficult situations because they're used to dealing with discomfort. They practice doing something a little uncomfortable every day, no matter how small it is.

The idea is to get more comfortable with being uncomfortable, so when life inevitably throws something difficult their way, it doesn't feel quite so overwhelming. Maybe that's going somewhere new, making that stressful phone call you've been putting off, or even going somewhere alone that you would usually bring a friend along for, like a movie or a restaurant.

Some experts like to say the brain is like a muscle, when you use it and practice doing things, your ability to reach for those skills becomes easier when you're overwhelmed or scared. You have to flex that muscle (so to speak) in order to become more brave in moments when you feel scared. That's resilience.

3. They brick their phone

People who take breaks from their phones and know when it's time to put them down tend to have better mental health than those who don't. The most resilient people make the choice, via app or another method, to turn their phones into a classic brick cellphone: one that can only take and receive calls and texts.

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Putting your phone down and doing literally anything else can help give your brain a much-needed break from bad news and people trying to manipulate you with misleading headlines and videos. It's hard to do nowadays with algorithms and social media constantly fighting for our attention, but I promise you, putting your phone down will allow you to be more present with yourself and strengthen your ability to manage your emotions.

4. They write down their thoughts

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This one can look a little different depending on the person. What I'm getting at here is that highly resilient people have an outlet for their frustrations. If you're not sure what your outlet is or even the source of your stress, one of the easiest places to start is by writing down your thoughts.

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Sometimes, you just need to get those frustrations out of your head and onto paper so you can actually work through them instead of letting them build up inside you. You can rely on this any time things get overwhelming because you can voice text it to yourself, put it in your phone's notes or a paper journal depending on where you are.

5. They do a quick cleanup at night or in the morning daily

Like writing down your thoughts, this one is all about establishing a routine, and making your bed every morning is a great, easy way to start one. If it's not your bed, find something else like wiping down the sink and putting the clutter away in your bathroom.

By getting yourself into a routine, your body will feel better equipped to handle things. When every day looks drastically different, life can start to feel like you're constantly in survival mode, just going from one chaotic moment to the next.

Think of it like an anchor in the middle of a storm. You can't control how rough the water gets, but having something that keeps you grounded makes it easier to weather the storm.

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6. They let themselves be proud of little wins every day

Highly resilient people make a habit of celebrating the small wins, too. Life is hard enough as it is, and what might seem mundane to you could be someone else's uncomfortable task of the week. Even a little win, like completing work a little early, should be celebrated.

It's important to acknowledge your hard work, even when you wouldn't automatically think of it as a big deal. Get yourself that iced coffee, go out to dinner with friends, or treat yourself to a night in. Whatever it may be, take the time to celebrate and acknowledge everything you do, even the little things.

Don't know where to start? Just try saying, "Good job, me!" to yourself. Even better? Use your own name, which is proven to be even more effective in self-talk. Saying "Good job, Julia, for writing six out of seven list article items today!" feels a little funny but it works.

7. They practice asking for help or advice

The best part about being human is that we don't have to experience life alone. Resilient people understand this, and they know when it's time to ask for help or advice. Even if someone isn't able to physically help you deal with a problem, they can still be someone you talk to, and that's emotional support.

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For some of us, asking for help is really awkward. It might even make your heart start racing. That's OK! Pushing past that is actually the challenge that makes you stronger.

You don't have to have all the answers or figure everything out on your own. Lean on people sometimes, it can actually make you stronger.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.