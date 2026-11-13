Highly Intuitive People Almost Always Win Rock, Paper, Scissors By Using 3 Patterns

Rock, Paper, Scissors is a game most people played at some point in their childhood. They might use it as a way to make decisions or just play it as a fun game to pass the time when they're bored. But while we tend to think of it primarily as a game of luck, there are actually a few proven ways to play so you can win.

After reading the results of a 2014 study on the patterns involved in this game, I immediately went to play it with my nephew to see if there was really a pattern that worked, and indeed there was.

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3 patterns used by highly intuitive people who almost always win Rock, Paper, Scissors

Winners of Rock, Paper, Scissors repeat previous patterns

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If a player wins a round by using rock, they will typically use it again in the next round. People love staying on a winning streak, so we tend to stick with whatever worked the first time. If playing paper caused you to win the last time, you are likely to use paper again the next time.

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When playing this game, if you notice your opponent sticking to their winning move, you may be able to guess their next move. Instead of overthinking, you can counter what gave them that previous move. If they keep winning by using rock, you can probably break their winning streak by throwing out paper. Once you start paying attention to how comfortable people get after a win, you’ll see this happen repeatedly.

Losers move in sequences

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No one likes losing, so people will try to adjust their playing style to win. If a player loses, they will move to the next option in the sequence. If they lose with paper, they will move to scissors. If they lose by using scissors, they will use rock next.

Just as we keep using a move that helps us win, we will avoid using a move that caused us to lose. Since you’re able to know the order of rotation in this game, you may be able to track your opponent’s losses and predict their next move before they’re able to.

Rock is the most common opening move

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Out of all three moves, many people chose rock as their first move. New players or people who don’t think much about the game tend to go with rock as their first move. This is because a rock represents strength, and we tend to move towards those qualities when we want to make a bold statement during a match.

It’s also worth noting that men typically use rock as their first move more frequently than the other options. Since rock is most commonly used and you probably don’t want to end up in a tie, your best opening move would be paper. It’s a quick way to win the first round before your opponent.

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.