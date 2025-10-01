5 Healthy Things Smart People Do That Normal People Think Means They’re Lazy

Smart people understand that there's a difference between what's healthy and what society values or expects. That means the truly intelligent understand when to buck the trend and do what's best for their own well-being rather than what the general consensus deems best.

Think of it this way: We're told that constant productivity and staying busy are the pinnacle of performing well, but smart people know better. They understand that to truly bring their A-game, they need to prioritize activities that normal people might consider lazy. The reality is, these behaviors are anything but.

Here are 5 healthy things that smart people do that normal people may see as lazy:

1. Taking naps

Normal people usually consider being productive as being constantly active or busy. Rest is the opposite of work, and modern "hustle culture" values overworking and minimal sleeping.

fizkes | Shutterstock

We're made to feel lazy for wanting to get a quick nap during the day, but it's actually the norm in some other countries. Spain has the siesta, Japan has the inemuri, and Italy has the riposo, which are all similar, culturally respected daytime breaks for rest or sleeping.

Taking naps during the day (10-30 minutes) can boost cognitive function. Memory, mood, focus, and creativity all benefit from taking a short brain break. Studies have found that power naps were associated with improved performance and increased alertness. So, before you feel guilty for wanting to get some quick shut-eye during the day, remember that you could wake up feeling better and performing at your best.

2. Disagreeing with someone

Disagreement is a bit more complex than simply being seen as "lazy." Instead, it's often perceived as being unmotivated. Instead of engaging, it might look like someone is evading the hard work of discussion or debate.

Smart people disagree with others because they know it's crucial to growth and authenticity. Keeping the peace isn't something they have any desire to do, and they are often able to find real connections through their honesty.

3. Being bored

Whether they admit it or not, many people are afraid to be bored. They may see it as a waste of time and try to keep their schedule constantly full, or they don't want to be left alone with difficult thoughts or feelings.

voronaman | Shutterstock

However, not constantly overloading your brain with stimulation can do wonders for your neurological and psychological functions. When your brain is allowed some space to think, your creativity can run free. It will be easier to generate ideas and explore possibilities through daydreaming and introspection.

Being able to sit with boredom also builds emotional resilience. In a world where distractions and content are frequently pushed on us, it gets harder and harder to endure the quiet. Psychologist Dr. Caroline Buzanko explained, "Boredom is emotionally uncomfortable — but tolerable. That’s exactly why it’s such a powerful opportunity for emotion regulation."

4. Not responding to messages

We all have a friend with 1000+ unread notifications on their phone. They may be seen as rude or even avoidant. Many people feel pressured to reply to messages quickly and project this pressure onto others. If they don't receive a fast response from you, they might take it as a personal slight, rather than as an act of self-preservation.

Distancing yourself from messages, whether it be texts, emails, DMs, or however you prefer to communicate, protects your mental energy and reduces the load on your brain. Notifications can trigger stress responses, and turning them off may reduce feelings of overwhelm and anxiety.

5. Doing things solo

Spending time alone can often be misread by society. Doing activities like eating out, going to a movie, or even traveling by yourself may lead others to think you're antisocial or not trying, even if that's far from the truth.

Marcos Castillo | Shutterstock

However, smart people know that doing things solo is one of the best forms of self-care you can do. You gain more self-awareness when you're not constantly reacting to the words and actions of someone else, giving you more time and space to reflect on yourself and your thoughts.

A study conducted by the University of Reading found that spending time alone is linked to reduced stress. While the authors stated that there could be some harmful effects from too much time alone, they also stressed, "the role that it plays in daily life may depend on how it is balanced alongside social activities: too little solitude deprives individuals of time to relax and reconnect to their selves, whereas too much time alone can be isolating and lonely."

If you're not prioritizing yourself because you think others will view it as lazy, it's time to switch things up. Self-care is the cornerstone of productivity. Take a nap and turn off your phone. You never know what million-dollar idea could surface in the midst of that boredom.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.