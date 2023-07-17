Have A Hassle-Free Adventure With Your Dream RV, Delivered To Your Doorstep

Now that the weather’s warming up and the sunglasses are out, it’s time to plan your next vacation — road trip anyone? What’s better than your classic RV road trip across the country to visit your favorite national parks?

An RV vacation is an American staple in quality R&R time away from home. Families and couples alike can enjoy the convenience of driving an RV, but can likewise be thrown off by the amount of planning that needs to be done.

Renting, driving, and setting up the RV can be a hassle, but look no further than RVshare to handle all your RV travel needs!

RVshare provides an industry-leading delivery service that will do everything for you. They’ll transport an RV to the delivery location you set on their service and prepare your RV, hassle-free!

Who are RV deliveries for?

Due to the difficult nature of getting your RV trip on the road, people all over the world are using delivery services to get their RV delivered wherever they need it.

Not only that, but with trends like “glamping” on the rise and travel costs also increasing, an RV rental delivery to a campground of your choice seems like the best way to go.

An RV transport service like RVshare isn’t only for those nature lovers looking to go glamping, it’s also a convenient alternative to booking a hotel room, providing massive savings on what would otherwise be an expensive stay.

RV transport companies like RVshare make it so you don’t have to worry about pricy insurance coverage, gas mileage, or driving a long distance. RVshare will help RV owners transport an RV, prepare your RV, and move your RV once you’re done, so just sit back and relax while you enjoy your vacation in peace.

5 Benefits of Getting an RV Delivered & Set Up

1. You don’t have to worry about anything.

With RVshare, the trip becomes simple and easy! With normal RV rentals, there are all these costs and fees added on through mileage, not to mention setting up the RV itself which, depending on the type of RV you get, could get really complicated.

Even driving can be stressful. Oh, you rented an RV trailer? Well, now you have to rent a truck in order to tow it. You want a big rig? You might want to think twice because then you’ll have to plan what route you want to take it.

RV shipping eliminates any unnecessary stressors and puts a successful RV vacation in the palm of your hand.

2. You save money.

As mentioned earlier, you can save a lot of money.

First and foremost, you don’t have to worry about having an RV in the first place. Renting an RV is an option, but then you have to worry about all the fees associated with that. You’ll need basic insurance coverage at the minimum, but in order to feel completely safe on the road, you’ll need a comprehensive insurance package.

Mileage comes next. Do you get unlimited miles? That’s pretty neat, the flat rate on that is probably through the roof, but if you don’t have unlimited mileage, then any amount of miles you go over your limit will probably charge an arm and a leg.

There’s also gas. Depending on the engine, you might have to fill up your RV with the expensive diesel option. If you’re fortunate enough to have an RV that takes regular, keep in mind that RVs have incredibly low MPG, so you might need to keep refilling.

Getting an RV delivery saves you from all of these things and more, including time.

3. You don’t need to spend time driving.

RVs can get pretty large and intimidating. If you’re renting a Class A or B motorhome, you’re looking at a vehicle that’s anywhere from 20-41+ feet. If it’s your first time driving a vehicle that large, you’re probably not going to look forward to it.

It’s also important to think about how long you’re going to spend behind that wheel. If you were planning to go somewhere local with your RV, that’s a different story, but traveling long distances with any RV is sure to take a lot of effort — you have to stay focused so you don’t end up having to put that insurance package to use.

Order your RV delivery to a location of your choosing via RVshare — there is no driving necessary. Bring your trusty sedan!

4. You can arrive at a ready-to-use campsite.

Half the hassle of going camping is getting everything set up, but thanks to RVshare, you don’t need to worry about setting up your RV! RVshare gives you the option to have your campsite set up for you, so once you arrive, the only thing you need to worry about is having a good time.

All you need to do is set up the location for your RV delivery and everything else will be handled for you, including the end of your trip.

5. You can leave the packing and unpacking to the experts.

Along with the convenience of not having to set anything up, you don’t have to break anything down! Breaking down your camp can also be a hassle, especially if you want to sleep in and soak up the morning sun.

Not only that, but if you know little about RVs, breaking everything down could feel complicated and overwhelming. Thankfully, RVshare has your experience covered. At the end of the trip, the experts will swoop in to your rescue, break everything down, and take the RV back home.

Getting your RV delivered has countless benefits for you, your wallet, and your trip. RVshare will help you feel less stressed so you can make your vacation the best!

How Does An RV Delivery Service Work?

If any of this sounds complicated, it’s actually very simple. An RV delivery service, like RVshare, is like a peer-to-peer marketplace — someone owns an RV, they put that RV up on the service for people to rent, and people rent them. Once they are rented, the RV owners will set up the RV, deliver it to the location you set, and then pick it up once you’re done. It’s that simple.

RVshare is the world’s first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, serving more than 60,000 RV owners across the US.

With thousands of satisfied customers and a broad inventory ranging from travel trailers to luxury motorhomes, they have the perfect RV for your vacation, which includes their RV delivery service!

Think of it as booking a hotel, except instead of a room at the Marriott, you’re getting an RV at a campground — everything is set up for you. Each listing will tell you everything you should expect to get with your rental, including amenities, the price of the rental, and any other potential fees and services that may be provided. You even get information about who you’re renting from!

You can set the delivery location to wherever you want, including campgrounds of your choice where they will be set up and ready to go for you. All you have to do is book it, and RVshare will do the rest!

