Happy People With The Best Energy Usually Grew Up Learning 4 Simple Lessons

Have you ever noticed how some people just give off good energy? Maybe you feel lighter around them or a little more seen, and you can't really explain why you suddenly have a newfound pep in your step.

As much as we'd like to believe that good vibes come naturally to these people, that's actually not the case. According to relationship experts who have studied happy people (and unhappy people) forever, happy people with crazy-good energy picked up a few lessons early in their lives and kept living by them until — voila! — those lessons became who they are.

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Experts say that happy people with good energy grew up learning these simple lessons:

1. How to be curious

Happy people with good energy are curious about other people. In social situations, people are drawn to those who want to know about them, plain and simple, so asking questions and being interested in someone's answers sets these people apart. Too many folks go on and on about themselves as if the other person is just there to be their audience, but we can learn so much by listening to others with genuine curiosity.

— Mary Kay Cocharo, LMFT, MS, Counselor/Therapist

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2. How to remember details

Nate Johnston / Unsplash

Having a good memory is one of the little habits of happy people with good energy — they tend to remember what someone's concerns and interests are, no matter how small. They're the type of people to ask about your aunt's illness or an obscure detail you mentioned once, proving that not only do they have a sharp memory, but they're actually listening, not just hearing.

— Ruth Schimel, Ph.D., Career & Life Mgt. Consultant, Author

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3. How to come from a place of authentic kindness

Cultivating a habit of kindness is often found in happy people with the best energy. Kindness is more than just a series of benevolent actions; it's a mindset that reflects deep empathy and a genuine understanding of the human condition. When you consistently demonstrate kindness, you don't just perform good deeds; you signal a rare and profound emotional intelligence.

This includes connecting with others on a deep level to understand and share their feelings and navigate the complex web of human emotions with grace and understanding for others. This approach to life endears you to others and fosters a sense of mutual respect where positive relationships can thrive.

— Clare Waismann, Waismann Method and Domus Retreat Founder

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4. How to practice what you preach

People automatically dislike hypocrites, but cut a lot of slack to people who follow the same advice in their lives that they give to others. Being true to yourself is not just great for your mental health; it makes you a happier person, too.

Practicing what you preach is a trait that others admire as well. As we've all seen, people who tell you how to live when their own lives are built on lies quickly fall out of favor.

— Dr. Gloria Brame, Ph.D., Therapist and Author

The happiest people with the best energy in the room are the ones who approach each social interaction with sincere curiosity. That curiosity helps us remember the concerns and interests of others, so we're more capable of creating an emotional connection with other people.

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When kindness is your authentic mindset and words match actions, you can't help but sparkle with happiness and 'vibes,' as the kids say, in the minds of friends, colleagues, and strangers alike.