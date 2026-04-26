Type-A People Almost Always Have 7 Habits That Type-B Personalities Mostly Find Unbearable

Some people thrive on structure, organization, and urgency. While they are often ambitious and highly motivated, this can also cause them to experience extreme levels of stress. Meet the Type-A personality.

Type-B people, on the other hand, are their exact opposite. They take on a "go with the flow" attitude, handle change well, and maintain a steady pace throughout life. These two personalities usually mix about as well as oil and water, and laid-back Type-B individuals tend to see perfectionist Type-A habits as far too intense, and sometimes downright unbearable.

Advertisement

Here are 7 habits of Type-A people that Type-B personalities mostly find unbearable:

1. Making the bed every morning

Pixel-Shot | Shutterstock

Consistently making the bed is an easy way for Type-A people to start their day with order and achievement. It helps set the tone for the day and gives them a sense of discipline and control. Skipping it can even throw the rest of their day off-track, leaving them feeling disorganized.

Advertisement

Type-B people, however, might see this habit as totally unnecessary. I mean, if you're just going to get back into bed at the end of the day, what's the point in making it every morning? These individuals would rather act on how they feel, and they don't care about checking tasks off a to-do list.

2. Folding and putting laundry away as soon as it's done

Doing laundry and immediately putting it away isn't just a completed chore to a Type-A person; it's an important part of maintaining order in the home and mental clarity. Clean clothes sitting in a basket or on a chair are like an unfinished task that haunts them from the background. They won't be able to stop thinking about it until the clothes are all put back in their proper places.

For a Type-B person, they probably don't share the same sense of urgency. When the clothes are clean, the job is "done enough," especially when there's no real consequence for waiting to fold them. Maybe they get distracted by another activity, or decide to leave them until they feel like it later on. Needing to get it done in one go might seem like overkill to Type-B people.

Advertisement

3. Setting one alarm and never snoozing it

AYO Production | Shutterstock

Type-A people don't see a reason to set multiple alarms to wake them up in the morning. The alarm goes off, and they get up; simple as that. Hitting the snooze button means breaking their discipline and creates interruptions in their routine. They use that initial momentum to help them follow through on everything else that needs to get done as the sun rises.

Snoozing isn't a failure for Type-B individuals. It's a way to transition slowly into the day and make waking their body up a smoother process. Setting only a single alarm can feel like too much pressure when multiple alarms will eventually accomplish the same task. Those few extra minutes of rest can improve their mood and make them feel more at ease for the rest of the day!

Advertisement

4. Always keeping their phone charged

Ultimately, Type-A people always make sure that their phone is charged so that they always feel prepared and can avoid unnecessary problems. If they require directions, need to message or call someone, or simply have to look something up, a dead phone can be a source of significant stress. It also reflects broader habits of wanting to minimize potential risks, which Type-A people will usually take multiple extra steps to prevent.

On the contrary, Type-B people never let a phone on a low battery bother them. If the phone works in the moment, it doesn't feel like an immediate crisis. They'd prefer to deal with it once it becomes a real problem.

5. Showing up early

WHYFRAME | Shutterstock

Advertisement

For a Type-A person, showing up plenty ahead of time means less uncertainty and worry. An extra 10-15 minutes before their plans gives them a buffer for traffic or any unexpected delays, and helps them mentally prepare for whatever they're doing. They also see being early as a sign of respect for the other people involved. They truly take "being early means being on time" to heart.

Type-B people often equate showing up early with wasting time. They don't enjoy sitting around in anticipation of plans, and they prefer to show up when they're ready. The pressure of deadlines and set times can feel overwhelming to them, so they typically operate with flexibility in mind.

6. Setting goals for hobbies

Even hobbies become an accomplishment for Type-A individuals. They naturally want to structure it into goals and milestones, and it's hard to keep things as just a casual interest. Their perfectionist tendencies shine here, and they like being able to track their progress and have a plan for advancement.

According to Type-B people, having a plan can take the fun out of a hobby. They want their activities to be associated with relaxation and exploration, and setting deadlines or standards can make it feel like work in disguise.

Advertisement

7. Planning the day down to the minute

Dikushin Dmitry | Shutterstock

Type-A people plan every minute to maximize the efficiency and predictability of their day. Setting defined blocks for working, sleeping, eating, commuting, etc., can reduce their decision fatigue and keep them in check. Nothing is left up to chance, which actually makes them feel calmer and more in control.

Minute-by-minute planning can be suffocating for Type-B people. They know that life doesn't move that way, so why bother trying to make it? Small disruptions are normal, so having broader intentions allows them to leave space for how they feel and what they want.

Advertisement

Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.