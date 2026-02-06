5 Habits That Are Considered Polite In America But Highly Suspicious Almost Everywhere Else

Americans have a way about them that many people around the world say makes them easy to spot. Notably, there are specific habits that Americans would consider polite, but people in most other countries would label as highly suspicious.

If you have ever travelled to another country, you would have seen significant cultural differences. A simple wave, a custom, or a turn of phrase that is common in the United States may not be as widely embraced in other countries, making Americans seem weird and inauthentic. People from other countries may be skeptical of Americans because of habits Americans consider natural.

Advertisement

Whether you want to call it a salad bowl or a melting pot, America is made up of a wonderfully diverse array of cultures. This is what makes this country such a special place. It may be confusing or take some time for someone visiting from another country to adapt to things Americans do that are not common in their home country.

5 habits that are considered polite in America that are highly suspicious almost everywhere else:

1. Talking to strangers

BearFotos | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Americans frequently say hello when they make eye contact with someone on the street. Or they may engage in small talk with a stranger in the grocery store checkout line.

According to psychologist David Webb, small talk “helps us coordinate, build rapport, and navigate low-stakes exchanges that smooth the edges of daily life.” We aren’t necessarily trying to make new friends, but have a mini polite convo for the pleasure of it. In other countries, this is strange behavior. In Sweden, for example, they detest small talk so much they call it “​​kallprat ("cold talk") or dödprat ("dead talk").

2. Tipping

We tip for seemingly everything in America, at restaurants, for delivery, and even for hotel staff when we book a stay. Tipping culture is ever-expanding in the USA and is an odd tradition for people in other countries.

Advertisement

In Japan and South Korea, tipping is considered rude. In other countries, tipping is uncommon and recommended to be no more than €2.00-€3.00, which is $2-$3.

3. Smiling at people

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

I recall sitting in my college town on a break between classes, and a young international student approached me. She said in perfect yet accented English, “May I interview you?” I said sure! She sat down on the bench next to me. Her only question was, “Why are you smiling?”

Advertisement

Well, I had never thought about it before, and the question made me feel as though I was grinning like an idiot. I explained that smiling made me feel at ease, and put other people at ease, but I have thought about that question over the years. Why am I smiling? Why not? It’s a beautiful day, I have free time, and it’s only polite.

In other countries, a smile isn’t shared with a stranger. It happens when they are with loved ones or truly have a reason to smile. It is reserved for those they know and care about. Not a random person.

4. Saying sorry

Sometimes we say "sorry" when we mean to say "excuse me" or another minor acknowledgement. In the U.S., people exchange meaningless apologies as often as they say "hello."

Advertisement

Author, psychologist, and professor Gregory Chasson calls this the “anxious sorry.” He explained, “The anxious sorry is often considered a safety behavior, which refers to the short-acting relief techniques we use to calm our anxiety." In other countries, this use of sorry comes off as fake and unnecessary.

Americans say sorry when we want to interrupt, when we bump into someone, or any time, really. You’d be surprised how often you say sorry unnecessarily. In other countries, saying sorry means apologizing for something they feel they are at fault for.

5. Asking 'How are you?'

The simple phrase is said many times over the course of the average American’s day. It is a greeting more than it is an invitation to find out exactly how someone is doing in life. It is usually responded to with "fine" or "not bad."

Advertisement

“It is more of a social lubricant or a ritual than a real request for information.” However, in Germany, the question “how are you” is getting too personal. “In Germany, 'How are you?' is anything but simple. It’s a sort of trick question. 'I’m fine' is considered otherworldly, naive, shallow, delulu — and, most of all, dishonest.”

Laura Lomas is a writer with a Master’s degree in English and Creative Writing who focuses on news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.