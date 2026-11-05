People With No Sense Of Urgency Usually Have 6 Habits That Are Actually Pretty Good For You

When someone is in no hurry to do anything, they're boosting their mental health in the best ways.

Life is busy, so taking your time gives you a chance to slow down. For people who have no sense of urgency, we can learn a thing or two from the healthy habits they have.

Healthy habits people with no sense of urgency swear by

1. They enjoy the little things in life

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By being in no hurry, people are focused on the little things in life. They get up early before work just to watch the sunrise and drink their coffee. They let themselves experience quiet moments of peace, enjoying every second.

When we take time to enjoy the simple pleasures, we're contributing to our happiness and well-being. We're taking time to immerse ourselves in the things that bring us joy, no matter how tiny it may seem in the grand scheme of things.

2. They're grateful for what matters

Because they have no urgency, some people are able to channel their energy into the things that matter to them. It could be spending quality time with their family or starting a creative project. They know that being busy and productive aren't the same, so they pay attention to the things they actually want to do.

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It's a great thing to have hobbies because it improves our overall mental health. It allows us to connect with people, which, at the end of the day, is what truly brings us together.

3. They're great listeners

People who lack urgency aren't lazy, despite what some may think. They're able to take things one step at a time and really be in the moment. This makes them wonderful listeners.

They pay close attention to what others have to say and respond respectfully. They wait for their turn to speak, taking in every detail of every word spoken. Active listening is powerful because it builds empathy and lets us connect with others on a deep level.

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4. They avoid conflict

Folks who feel no pressure to rush understand that conflict only creates more problems. They avoid any situation that's tense or heated, even if it's around people they genuinely love.

They take caution around hostile environments and do their best to steer clear altogether. And when they do end up in an argument, they let the other person have the last word. To them, there's no point in pushing the conversation forward if it's just going to ruin their relaxed state.

5. They're patient

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Without urgency ruling their life, some people are extremely patient. They can wait in long lines without getting frustrated. They can lend a listening ear without feeling the urge to interrupt.

They're patient in all situations, as well as with themselves. They know that they don't know everything and are learning new things every day, so they don't belittle themselves if they can't do something well the first time around.

They learn from their mistakes instead of dwelling on them. They let themselves improve without fearing failure.

6. They prepare ahead of time

Having no sense of urgency doesn't mean plans and obligations aren't important to these people. It just means they have more time to prepare for occasions ahead of time.

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If they're planning a friend's birthday party, they have lots of time to think about the tiny but important details. If they're tasked with doing a work presentation, they take their sweet time getting all the information right.

They move at a slower pace than everyone, but it's because they know how valuable it is to slow down and prepare. And when unexpected things come up, they're able to stay calm and collected through it.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.