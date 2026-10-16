True Empaths Usually Feel Completely Drained When They Are In 8 Specific Places

An empath feels the emotions and pain of everyone around them. That's why, when they visit a crowded place or somewhere hectic and overwhelming, it can drain them.

This can keep them from going to certain places because they feel uncomfortable there. It’s not because they don’t care about how others are feeling. It’s quite the opposite. They feel the energy so deeply that they leave completely wiped out.

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Going to these specific places can drain true empaths into exhaustion:

1. Crowded grocery stores

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Crowded places can be especially overwhelming for empaths. They pick up on the energy around them. After a trip to the grocery store, they can feel exhausted. They need to rest and recharge after. It puts them into sensory overload. It’s not easy for them to bounce back from feeling all of those emotions and hearing so many voices at once.

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They know that trips to the grocery store are necessary. Often, they’ll prepare for this task. Instead of running a bunch of errands at once, they might stagger them to ensure they have time to rest after going through the emotions of an outing.

2. Hospitals and doctors' offices

It’s not surprising that highly empathetic people struggle in hospitals or doctors' offices. Emotions are high in these situations. Often, people are in pain or emotional agony. This can be too much for an empathetic person to deal with. They may put themselves in that person’s shoes and feel deeply for what they are going through.

Being extremely attuned to other people’s emotions makes them feel what those around them are going through. Whether that’s pain or the death of a loved one, it can be draining to be around this because they end up shouldering the weight of everyone else.

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3. Airports

If you’re anything like me, you become easily overwhelmed in an airport. I’ve never been at one that wasn’t hectic. Even if I’m already at my gate and don’t need to stress, other people’s energy can bring down my mood.

Empaths may feel especially drained in these situations for that same reason. Some people are especially overwhelmed by a wide range of emotions that come with traveling,

Empaths pick up on both positive and negative energy. They can get easily drained watching people run around the airport. Even if they are excited for their trip, the overwhelming energy can be too much to handle.

4. Large entertainment venues

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Not everyone enjoys concerts or sporting events. Think about it: several thousand people in one place. They’re all feeling a wide range of emotions.

Concertgoers often feel a connection to the music. Empaths feel the same way with music. They sense other people’s perceptions; whether it’s the artist or the people around them showing emotion, it can be overwhelming.

If you’re a sports fan, you know how rooting for a team is an emotional rollercoaster. When empaths are around passionate sports fans, they can easily pick up on the highs and the lows. They often leave a sporting event feeling stressed and overwhelmed.

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5. Cemeteries

Empaths think about death differently than most people. This can lead them to think about it on a deeper level. When someone close to them is experiencing loss, they pick up on it. They might feel it just as hard even though they didn’t know the person. The same can be said when they walk through a cemetery. They may try to avoid them altogether because of the heightened emotions they bring up.

A cemetery is not only a resting place for those we lost. Those who are dealing with grief go to a cemetery to connect with their lost loved ones. Empaths don’t only feel sad for the people buried there, but they can become drained by the pain of mourners because they can resonate with them.

6. Places with historical significance

If you’ve visited somewhere rich in history, you know how powerful it is. It almost feels like you’ve been transported back in time and can imagine yourself there in its heyday. For empaths, this can be especially overwhelming. They already put themselves in other people’s shoes, so being somewhere like this can trigger them in ways others may not realize. They can instantly pick up on the vibe.

There is something called historical empathy. It helps them feel how someone else may have felt in the past. They acknowledge what happened and can put themselves in that moment.

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7. Toxic workplaces

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Poor working conditions can be a nightmare for true empaths. Toxic workplaces can make someone feel anxiety and overall dread. If someone who is highly empathetic is surrounded by this energy, it completely drains them.

They feel everyone's emotions as if they were their own. This can strain their work abilities and cause problems for everyone involved. This may lead them to quit jobs because of how they make them feel.

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Toxic workplaces can even cause physical health problems. The stress empaths feel in this environment can eat away at them.

8. Shopping malls

We’ve addressed how empaths struggle in crowded places. However, it’s not always the energy they pick up on. Sometimes, loud noises and constant talking can be enough to drain them. Last time you were at the mall, you probably heard teenagers talking loudly to one another and dealt with overbearing people trying to cut in line.

Even if the energy in the mall is good and people are clearly enjoying themselves, it doesn’t mean they feel at ease. Empaths have a strong connection with people and places that many of us don’t understand.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.