People Who Hate Being Looked At Usually Have 9 Habits That Keep Them Invisible On Purpose

Believe it or not, plenty of people don't want to be the center of attention. They would rather not be looked at and, as a result, develop habits to keep themselves out of the line of sight when surrounded by a lot of people.

Most people just assume, thanks to celebrity mania and social media, that attention in all its forms is a good thing. That couldn't be further from the truth for people who just want to go about their day without being noticed. Some people really do simply hate being looked at.

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Habits people who don't want to be noticed use to stay as invisible as they can:

1. They make excuses to keep their cameras off

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Whether it’s a Zoom call at work or a FaceTime with friends, people who dislike being looked at have a million excuses for why they can’t turn their camera on. Especially if they’re insecure themselves, they’re probably also avoiding staring at their little camera box for an entire hour, worrying about how they look and how they’re coming across to others.

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From complaining about computer speed to saying their camera doesn’t work at all, they’ll do whatever it takes to avoid being looked at, both by themselves and by others.

2. They save intense conversations for text

For introverts, texting can feel like a safe haven to actually express themselves in a way that feels authentic and reassuring. In fact, introverts often feel more confident texting because they have the space and quiet to reflect and think without worrying about entertaining others or how they’re being perceived in the moment.

Sometimes, having that extra time to think and respond thoughtfully, without a person making eye contact in person, is exactly what helps them feel seen. However, some people use texting as an escape route. They avoid saying the thing they want to say in person, only to resort to a text message to say the important thing.

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They want to feel invisible in person, whether due to insecurity or social anxiety, so they bring every important conversation to their phones in ways that can strain relationships over time.

3. They avoid eye contact

While eye contact is becoming rarer nowadays, people who want to stay invisible may avoid it on purpose. They don’t want to connect with someone or capture their attention if they don’t need to, so they often linger on the outskirts of conversations and dodge eye contact entirely.

While they may be self-isolating even in groups, they’re coping with a fear of being actively seen and noticed.

4. They follow the crowd

Sometimes, you can hide in plain sight in a group. You make yourself blend in, and you never really stand out.

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Sometimes big crowds and groups of extroverted friends are where they feel the safest. They can laugh when everyone else laughs and use reaffirming nonverbal cues to avoid bringing attention to themselves. They try to blend in with what everyone else is doing so they don’t stand out.

5. They dismiss their own achievements

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While most people dismiss their own achievements because they compare themselves with others or struggle with imposter feelings, they may also do so to avoid praise. Someone who doesn’t want the spotlight on them might avoid sharing good news and exciting accomplishments because they don’t want all eyes on them.

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Especially if they already struggle to feel pride in their success, instead of just relief, they’re probably not interested in seeking validation.

6. They stay quiet

When something bothers them, they don’t say it out loud. When they’re around a big group of people, they opt to be the active listener, instead of taking up a lot of social space. While quietness can occasionally be a superpower that helps others feel seen and valued, at some point, when it comes at the expense of their own needs, it can hold people back.

Instead of finding people they enjoy speaking with or setting boundaries to ensure they have a space to speak, they rely on quietness as a crutch to stay invisible.

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7. They hide behind their clothes

While many authentic, confident people use clothing and style to feel more secure in social settings, someone trying to be invisible uses them as a barrier. Their clothing becomes a buffer, whether it’s hiding their eyes with a baseball cap or wearing oversized, neutral clothes to avoid drawing attention to themselves.

While their social hiding often comes through personal dismissal and quietness, their clothing choices are just as intentional, subconsciously or not, to hide themselves from being perceived.

8. They avoid making clear choices

Especially in groups, people who prefer to be invisible may avoid making choices or decisions. Even if they end up choosing the same things other people would, they avoid making decisions because it allows them to stay invisible.

Of course, they usually do care. They might convince themselves they don’t, but they often dismiss their own needs and invalidate the space they deserve in social settings by pretending they’re passive and casual.

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9. They use their phones in public

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Whether it’s headphones or immediately pulling out their phone when a conversation dies down, people trying to be invisible may use their phone as a way to hide.

Even though it can distract people from real connection and increase anxiety over time, someone not interested in being seen may signal to others that they’re unavailable for social interaction by latching onto their phone.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.