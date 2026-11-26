House pets are mischievous little creatures. They could be climbing the pool screen and pretending to be a spider monkey (like mine is currently attempting to do for the 3rd time today; send help). But no matter what, many of us love them through and through.

On their good days and their bad, you give them love and in return, you receive it. And you know by the end of the day you and your animals will be cuddling even if one gave you a major scratch an hour ago. But what if you fostered a really grumpy cat? Would you still love him just as much as your well-behaved cat?

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Mason was a grumpy feral cat who really hated people

Vershinin89 | Shutterstock

Would you foster a grumpy cat who was feral, feisty, and had advanced kidney disease? Not to mention how much he hated — and I mean hated — human beings. Not many people would be able to handle it, and most likely, many would have chosen to have him put down.

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But not the amazing people who manage the TinyKittens Facebook account, dedicated to rescuing and fostering (and live-streaming) cats. They never gave up.

They took on the challenge of bringing in feral and terminally ill Mason, a grandpa cat with a heck of a temper. They firmly believed that he deserved a happy life.

His kind foster parents fixed up his foot and his teeth, and in no time Mason became fairly comfortable in his new home. He played with toys like a normal, domestic cat.

When Mason's caretakers thought he would live much longer, two adorable newborn kittens saved his life

And then, something unusual and amazing happened: Mason embraced the foster kittens with the love that he never fully expressed to the humans around him.

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It makes you think Mason was destined to be a cat daddy, or shall I say a cat granddaddy, and never got the chance. Mason had probably never experienced love as he did now with his new family and the foster kitties. He had never truly felt love or given love like a normal house cat.

Sometimes the softest things, like kittens, touch the coldest, most battle-scarred heart. These kittens brought something out of Mason that no one thought was possible. Plenty of adult cats, especially male ones, aren't interested in kittens, but thanks to the loving people who gave him a chance, Mason got to keep living and learned to let in a little love.

The important thing that the kitties and his caretakers did was look past Mason’s tough exterior. In doing so, Mason was treated like a normal cat and wasn’t pushed aside like so many times before.

He was finally allowed to bring down the tough walls he had built during his years as a feral cat. He got to cuddle and lick and play all he wanted, with no worries about being beat up on the street. He spent his final years in a loving home, surrounded by kittens.

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Grumpy Grandpa Mason sadly passed away in September 2019, but his story continues to remind people that every cat, even the grumpiest feral ones, deserves a chance at love.

Shelby Henderson is a freelance writer, editor, and reporter for Bolivar Herald-Free Press.