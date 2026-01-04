If You Grew Up With This Type Of Parent, Psychology Says You Have A Rare Privilege

There is definitely no single "right" way to parent children, but according to psychology, a particular trait in parents that children can adopt can have lasting advantages that follow them into adulthood. In a TikTok video, a content creator explained that anyone who grew up with parents who were socially confident should count their lucky stars, because they have a rare privilege.

Considering parents are usually the first people we learn from, it makes sense that their own behaviors and habits rub off on us. This is why psychology points to socially confident parents as being the best blueprint for their kids.

If you grew up with a socially confident parent, psychology says you have a rare privilege.

"Consider yourself lucky if you grew up with a socially confident parent," @thejaunt began in his video. "It's sort of like growing up in a bilingual household where, like, it's so much easier to learn a language when your parents are just speaking it in the kitchen, versus trying to learn it when you're 18, and you're sitting in a classroom or reading a book or something."

He explained that social confidence is so much easier when you grow up with parents who've modeled it for you because they have that trait already. Parents who are smooth and charismatic, not afraid to talk to people, and are just sociable end up rubbing off on their children because they're just watching and absorbing.

Kids who grew up with parents who struggled socially have to figure out how to be confident on their own. While there's nothing wrong with learning how to socialize later in life, it is markedly more difficult.

Social skills are often learned from parents.

Parenting expert Naomi Aldort explained that for a child to succeed in social competence, they need to be exposed to one-on-one, loving, and peaceful relationships with socially competent people, mostly parents and other loving caregivers. Considering parent-child relationships are usually the foundation for a child building their social skills, this makes sense.

"When being part of the community while in his parents’ care, the child benefits from the parents’ social maturity in the same way the embryo benefits from his mother’s blood supply," Aldort wrote in a blog post. "And like pregnancy and birth, the child graduates from this need not by being pushed ahead prematurely, but by having enough time to complete the 'training' and to feel confident and rooted in himself as he connects with others.

Similar to Aldort, certified child life specialist and clinical professional counselor Kelsey Mora pointed out that "the parents I’ve seen raise socially and emotionally skilled kids aren’t afraid to be silly." At the same time, these parents know and understand that playing is a child's natural way of processing their emotions, working through challenges, and even building relationships.

"By valuing play, these parents establish connection and trust while helping their kids develop social and emotional skills that are critical for their growth and development — and will serve them for a lifetime,' Mora insisted.

