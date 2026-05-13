We've all been forced to make decisions when what we really want is a sign that leads us in the right direction. Astrology expert Joy argued that instead of waiting for that sign, you should just look to your dreams for a yes or no answer directly from the Universe.

When things feel confusing, and you're indecisive, it can just be easier to leave it to a higher power to tell you if you're on the right path. That's why Joy said you should actually seek answers right before going to sleep. In a TikTok video, she insisted that the Universe can actually provide a clear direction toward the path you need to go on based on the kinds of dreams you're having.

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Instead of waiting for a sign, you can get a simple 'yes' or 'no' answer from the Universe while you sleep.

"If you're still waiting on a sign from the Universe, so you need a 'yes' or a 'no' to this big question that you've been thinking about, do this before going to bed tonight," Joy began in her video. "This is apparently an old European tradition."

She explained that this tradition is used to get answers from the Universe to any question people have been wondering. It's better than waiting for angel numbers or trying to find a sign in everything you do throughout the day.

#universemessage ♬ THE MOON - Camargguinho @astrologyjoy This practice falls under oneiromancy, the ancient art of divination through dreams though it was never formally named. It was simply known, passed quietly between generations as folk knowledge rather than written doctrine. In Slavic folk tradition, if you dreamed of bread the answer to your unspoken question was yes. If you dreamed of water, the answer was no. Before sleep, you would hold your important question in your mind - something you were weighing, a decision you were afraid to make, and then offer it to the spirits and ancestors. Then you would wait for what symbols appeared in your dreams that night. Bread was considered almost sacred in Slavic culture. It symbolised life, abundance, and the earth itself. To dream of it meant something was being confirmed. Water, on the other hand, was tied to flow and change: still unfolding, not yet settled. Murky water was a warning. Clean water signalled renewal, but not a clear yes. This sat within a much wider Slavic dream tradition. Dreams were believed to be the soul leaving the body to receive messages from spirits and ancestors. The god Veles, who ruled the underworld and the dream realm, was thought to send prophetic visions to those who were spiritually open. The most trusted dreams were the ones that came just before dawn. If you have ever woken up from a dream about bread or water the night after asking for a sign, your ancestors already knew what it meant. #manifestation

Joy explained that right before going to bed, ask the question you need an answer to. You should dream the answer you need, but you'll need to remember the details of that dream because the answer isn't going to be glaringly obvious.

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If you dream of bread, then it's a 'yes,' but if you dream of water, then it's a 'no.'

"If you dream of anything to do with, like, bread or wheat, like a windmill, wheat fields, the answer is yes," Joy explained. "But if you dream of anything to do with water, whether that's rain, the sea, a lake, a fountain, anything, the answer is 'no.'"

She provided some examples that you could use to frame your question to the Universe to ensure a response. She advised not getting caught up in asking word-for-word what you want, because the Universe already recognizes intention more than what's being said. So, there's no need to overthink it.

Some of the examples she provided were put into different categories. For love, the question could be: "Is this person meant to be in my life?" For a big decision, the question could be: "Am I being guided towards the right path?" For career, the question could be: "Is this the direction I am supposed to move in?" And then for healing, the question could be: "Is it time for me to release what I have been holding onto?"

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Dreaming about water could mean renewal and rebirth.

Dreaming about water doesn't have to be a bad thing just because it means no to your question. It could actually mean turning a new page in life. The no comes from the fact that water is strongly linked to cleansing and fresh beginnings.

Rachata Teyparsit | Shutterstock

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Dreaming about water could mean you're entering a new phase in life or emotionally letting go of something heavy weighing you down. It could also indicate personal growth of some kind and a desire to break unhealthy patterns that are holding you back. It's more of a transformation than anything else.

Dreaming of bread could mean happiness is on the way.

Spiritual experts claim that dreaming about bread means that richness and honor are in your future. Similar to the Universe telling you "yes" when bread appears in your dream, it means that happiness is coming.

Also, seeing bread in your dream indicates that your feelings, thoughts, and actions will be challenged. That means your yes won't be easy to achieve. Then again, most good things aren't easily earned.

You may be on the right path, but you still have things to learn and overcome in life. The yes from the Universe might feel good, but it also doesn't mean things are going to be easy. There is still work to be done, but that doesn't mean you need to give up altogether.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.