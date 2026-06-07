Ah, the never-ending battle between generations. Who's cooler? Well, it would honestly depend on which member of each one you ask. After all, everyone has had moments in life where they themselves felt cool, but there seem to be key differences in how each generation defines what it means to be cool.

In pop culture, there are certain signs that universally signal a person is cool: wearing sunglasses, having tons of friends, being exceptionally talented, and simply having a charismatic reputation. There was even a study conducted that detailed coolness as 6 distinct traits: being more extroverted, hedonistic, powerful, adventurous, open, and autonomous. So how does each generation apply the label cool to themselves?

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Gen Z, millennials, Gen X & boomers have completely different ideas of what it means to be 'cool.'

Boomers

Starting out with the Baby Boomers, being cool for them often means rebelling against the status quo. While raised in rather strict households, this generation was brought up during the tumultuous '60s and the free-love hippie culture. Their idea of cool is someone who can live authentically as themselves.

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In general, many boomers felt that it was necessary to question authority and resist conformity. You were considered cool if you participated in political demonstrations, sported wild hair and clothing, and if you were yourself in spite of the status quo. Speaking freely was also the hallmark of coolness, as it showed that you weren't going to fall in line with the rest of the world.

Gen X

Since boomers were rather lax in their parenting style (because they were raised in strict households), Gen X is often credited as the most hyper-independent generation. Therefore, a person's coolness depends on how independent they are and how nonchalant they appear about anything and everything.

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What's fascinating is that, despite often being overlooked, Gen X paved the way for some of the coolest people and things we take for granted in pop culture.

According to writer Daisy Jones, "Much of the music, art and media created by my millennial and zillennial peers was built on the foundations of riot grrrl and zine culture, Sofia Coppola and David Lynch, Britpop and MTV. For a generation that so often goes unmentioned, they sure are everywhere you look."

Millennials

Millennials are often characterized as being the last generation to have just the right amount of technology to communicate online, optimize hangouts with friends, and gain more attention. As a result, you're considered cool if you could host a massive party, were talented at something (especially in dancing and singing), and knew the coolest spots to hang out and be free from helicopter parents.

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Even though Gen Z likes to give millennials grief about their "cringe" behavior, writer Ruchira Sharma said, "Once a punchline, many of them are now realising we were the last group to exist without fear of being cringe, even though our behaviour was categorically mortifying."

Being cool for this group is really about fighting for the freedom to choose whatever you want to and reclaiming who you are apart from your familial expectations and exploitative institutions.

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Gen Z

Last but certainly not least, Gen Z's definition of cool is marked by a person who exhibits raw authenticity while still maintaining a level of social awareness. This is the first generation to think that it's not cool to use certain words, nor is it cool to be vicious or needlessly cruel.

While the boomers and Gen X revered the "Bad Boy" and millennials were amused by the "Mean Girl," that sort of stuff doesn't resonate as much with the majority of Gen Z.

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Not only that, but Gen Z is the first generation to grow up around an unprecedented amount of technology and a worldwide connection at just the click of a button. This, in turn, has made Gen Z focus on a work-hard, play-hard mentality while also wanting to make an impact on others.

According to The Shelf, "Gen Z habits, digital fluency, and social media wizardry are reshaping industries and pushing boundaries." It's not as much about doing the 'right' thing in life as it is about doing meaningful work. You'd be hard-pressed to find a cool Gen Zer that wants to work an office job for the rest of their lives.

While there are certain similarities among all of the generations as to who was cool and why, there are still some differences that were the result of what kind of home you were raised in as well as where society was at the time of your birth and youth. We can all stand to just acknowledge that each generation has a coolness factor. Just depends on who you ask and how open-minded you are.

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics.