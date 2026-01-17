Gen Zers Who Want To Quit Drinking Alcohol Completely Say It’s For These 3 Reasons

Research shows Gen Z is drinking less alcohol than the generations before them, and a new survey sheds light on the specific reasons why.

A recent survey from EduBirdie asked 2,000 Gen Zers about their relationships with alcohol, and found that they might be turning the tides on drinking culture entirely. Thirty-two percent claimed they're planning on completing Dry January (a month-long break from drinking), and 63% are considering quitting drinking altogether at some point.

Younger generations aren't the only ones drinking less, according to a Gallup poll which found that only 54% of U.S. adults reported drinking alcohol. It may still sound like a lot of people, but it's actually the lowest percentage in the 90 years that the survey has been conducted. However, it does warrant one question: why the change?

Here are 3 reasons why Gen Z says they want to quit drinking alcohol completely:

1. To improve their mental health

Gen Z culture prioritizes making mindful and intentional decisions, and that includes drinking. They're far less concerned with doing it just to fit in or be socially accepted, and many choose to make choices that truly reflect their best interests.

A majority, 63% of survey respondents, said they were using Dry January as an opportunity to boost their mental health. Alcohol is a central nervous system depressant, and can make anxiety and depression worse over time. Young people might be especially prone to experiencing worse moods, bad sleep, and more stress when constantly drinking.

2. To save money

Around 57% of Gen Zers are hoping to save money by participating in Dry January, potentially freeing up some cash to spend on other things. Buying alcohol can be a big hit to your wallet, and young adults who are struggling to afford rent, groceries, and other necessary expenses may see alcohol as an unnecessary one.

Unfortunately, Gen Z saving money on drinks is actually hurting restaurants and other small businesses. Michelin-star chef and restaurateur David Chang explained on the TBPN podcast that Gen Z's drinking habits pose a "real existential threat" to the restaurant industry. He said, "If you look at ... only the blended numbers for most restaurants or beverage sales, I think that it might look flat or down, but it's actually, I think, way worse."

3. Because drinking doesn't feel cool anymore

Much of Gen Z has also come to realize the social pitfalls that come with drinking, and it just doesn't seem appealing to them anymore. Drinking doesn't carry the same social status that it used to, signifying maturity and adulthood. Now, Gen Z views self-care and wellness as more important, and drinking doesn't really align with their goals and aspirations.

Additionally, there are lots of alternatives that are "cooler" to Gen Z than drinking. Some prefer to socialize with non-alcoholic drinks, like mocktails or coffee, while others indulge in functional beverages such as kombucha. They also find other ways to relax and let loose without the downsides of getting drunk, including exercising, creative hobbies, or furthering their education.

