Gen Z Russian ‘Tired’ Of Americans Complaining About How Bad America Is — ‘Just Put Your Head Outside Of Your Country’

No part of the world is perfect. There’s nowhere you can go to find an absolute utopia. However, many would argue some parts of the world are better than others based on socioeconomic and political factors.

One Gen Zer made that exact argument and said that people need to be grateful for what they do have.

A Gen Z Russian was sick of Americans complaining about the U.S.

One Gen Zer took their strong opinions about America to Reddit. In the “Gen Z” subreddit, they shared their thoughts on Americans who complain about their country.

“I’m not American, but, like, seriously, just put your head outside of your country,” they stated angrily.

“You don’t have drug lords controlling your government and [waging] war against each other, you don’t have starvation or constant coups, you don’t have war with [an] enemy which literally would destroy every bit of sovereignty and freedom you have and steal your washing machine, you don’t have [an] one person cult and total dictatorship and you don’t have Australian spiders,” they listed.

“You have pretty decent lives,” they argued. “Of course, everything could be much better, but ‘everything is [expletive]’ is just straight out [of] doom postings and doomsayings.”

When asked what country the poster was from, they responded that they were Russian.

Other Reddit users were split in their reaction to the post.

Commenters didn’t reach a general consensus about the Gen Zer's opinion. Some felt like their perspective was unfair because it essentially meant that you shouldn’t complain unless you were in the worst situation imaginable.

“According to this narrative, no human is ever allowed to complain except for one person who is getting it the worst,” one person said. “That seems silly.”

Another added, “My country is far from unsalvageable, but it needs a lot of work. Complaining and nagging about it is the first step to getting something done … I want people around the world to have equal rights and equal opportunities.”

“This post made me kind of take a second because are we not allowed to discuss the state of our country, regardless of what we currently have compared to others?” a third person asked.

On the other hand, some Redditors agreed with the Gen Zer.

“Yeah,” someone said. “There’s a very America-centric mindset, and most don’t know how good we have it.”

“I agree with this post,” another commenter stated. “Actually, so much so that it was refreshing to see. Americans who think it sucks here compared to the rest of the first world countries are being ridiculous, and Americans who make the U.S. and its ‘superiority’ their entire personality are also being ridiculous.”

There may be some truth to what this Gen Zer had to say.

While everything can feel very difficult when living in America, it’s possible that we as a whole have been ignoring how good we have it compared to other countries.

U.S. News and World Report said, “The United States has the largest economy in the world and spends more on national defense than any other nation. Its media and entertainment industry is also a behemoth, capturing $660 billion of the $2 trillion global market.”

Furthermore, in the 2023 Best Countries survey, a survey of 17,000 people asked about 84 countries, the U.S. came in at number five.

Respondents seemed to have mixed feelings about the United States. U.S. News and World Report stated that those surveyed had a favorable view of America’s job market, global connections, and entrepreneurialism. However, they did not feel the same about its racial equity, affordability, and bureaucratic factors.

Sawyer Sutton | Pexels

It’s important to remember that, ultimately, there will always be someone or somewhere that has it better and worse than you. That doesn’t mean that you should ignore the problems right in front of you.

