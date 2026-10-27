Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Very Different Ideas Of What Dressing Up Looks Like

Some people are all about feeling cozy and casual in what they wear.

While younger generations tend to stick to staples like comfy jeans or even pajamas, it drives older people crazy. For boomers and Gen Xers, dressing up is just part of life, but to millennials and Gen Zers, they're not interested in conforming to the norm.

What dressing up looks like to every generation

Boomers are dressed up for every occasion, big or small

Boomers grew up in a time where formal or semi-formal attire was required for almost everything. Going to a casual party or even going on an airplane were reasons to wear something fancy.

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To them, dressing up was a sign of respect. They wore their best clothing to family events and public outings because of deeply ingrained social constructs and rules.

When they see younger people wearing things like sweat pants or hoodies, they find it disrespectful and a bit lazy. They have no problem putting some effort into their appearance, so it boggles their mind that not everyone feels the same.

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Gen X balances a corporate aesthetic with practicality

Though they were children of boomers and parents from the Silent Generation, Gen Xers love to look the part for the occasion. They don't dress up for everything, but do lead with a business casual aesthetic in mind.

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They saw their parents wear high-tailored suits and fancy dresses with heels to everything, but decided they weren't going to do that. Instead, they want something practical but still comfy to an extent.

Gen Xers know they don't need to dress to the nines for every occasion in life, but they still want to look nice. So, rather than decking themselves out in flashy accessories or name-brand logos, they choose durability and timelessness.

Millennials are intentional with what they wear and when

Millennials tend to dress to impress, but not for every event in life. They tend to follow dress codes for specific occasions, and come ready in their own unique way.

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In the office, they wear sleek and clean outfits that make them look put-together. At parties or events like weddings, they dig deep into their closet and pull out fancy attire.

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But at home or in public, when they aren't required to dress up, they don't. They have their own set of "grown-up" clothes to wear when the time is right, but in casual moments, they wear what they want.

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Their style is polished and intentional, and that's their own idea of dressing up.

Gen Z favors originality and self-expression over being formal

While older people are known for dressing up for everything, Gen Z dresses to express themselves. They don't drop big bucks on formalwear, choosing instead to shop secondhand, as they're all about sustainability.

They also tend to wear a bunch of different styles. Since they grew up with social media, they've seen every aesthetic there is or was, and that's influenced them to some extent.

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They don't feel the need to stick to one specific style. And they aren't dressing to impress anybody but themselves.

So, to Gen Zers, their idea of dressing up is finding a favorite outfit, or even something that's been in their closet for years, and putting it together. As long as it's showing people who they are, they'll wear it.

Sophie Bagheri is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and theatre who covers lifestyle topics.