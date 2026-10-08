Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Completely Different Ideas Of What Good Values Look Like

Given the starkly different ways that each generation was raised, it's no wonder they have distinct values.

While older generations like baby boomers tend to stick to tradition, younger people are all about authenticity and living for yourself. No matter their beliefs, it's clear that every person, no matter how old or young they are, stands by their principles.

What every generation thinks it means to have good values

Boomers appreciate traditional, old-school values

Baby Boomers grew up in a time of hardships. Between ongoing wars and civil unrest, and growing up with parents who survived the Great Depression in their day, boomers were taught to be resilient.

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Because of that, they see good values as those that are mostly traditional.

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After all the hardships and changes that boomers witnessed, they want to stick to the status quo. It means working hard for economic stability, and putting their lives on a timeline.

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To them, having lived a successful life means owning a home and settling down, having a family and finally being at peace. Values like this revolve around marriage and family, and they'll always defend those beliefs.

Gen X thinks self-reliance and success are indicators of good values

Self-reliance means to put your faith in your own abilities. It means a person is unafraid to face any obstacles and is highly self-aware. Gen Xers are exactly those types of people.

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Most Gen Xers grew up very independent and learned to take care of themselves from an early age. They learned a lot from their upbringing, and now that they're older, they truly value being able to take care of themselves.

To them, self-reliance means being confident and working hard to achieve their goals. But aside from that, it's being able to rely on yourself to accomplish everything you want to.

Millennials base their values on connection and community

Millennials grew up in a time when they experienced the world with and without technology. They learned how to connect with others online and offline, and are set on creating community anywhere they can.

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For millennials, community gives them a sense of belonging. They want to find common ground with people so they can boost their well-being and find deeper meaning in their lives.

They seek out new relationships, whether it's their colleagues at work or people who live in the same neighborhood. It not only helps them feel accepted, but opens their minds to new perspectives.

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Gen Z believes in work-life balance and staying true to their beliefs

Older generations may complain that young people don't work as hard or that they're too lazy and obsessed with social media. But Gen Zers are actually just focused on finding balance between their professional and personal lives.

If they work at a good job, they don't let their workload consume them. That means they don't stay late or answer work emails on the weekend. Instead, they spend time with their family and friends.

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Gen Zers are known to challenge norms, so for them, good values revolve around putting yourself first and standing up for your beliefs. Even if they're still learning and growing, they don't question what's most important to them.

By sticking to their guns, they don't waste time or energy on things that don't serve them. They don't keep negative people in their lives. They're living for the present moment, and they're going to enjoy every minute of it.

Allison Peterson is a writer with a degree in English from the University of Nevada, Reno. She writes on relationships, lifestyle, and mental health topics.