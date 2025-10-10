Group Of 6 Friends Agree To Each Put $20 A Week Into Joint Bank Account So They Can Vacation Together Every Year

Kim Brindell shared on TikTok that her group of six best friends has cracked the code for affording to travel each year. The women opened a joint bank account and each adds $20 to it every week so they can take a trip together once a year.

With the economy struggling and burnout on the rise, prioritizing fun in the sun or on the slopes or whatever you prefer is more important than ever. Unfortunately, taking a vacation can feel like a serious strain on most budgets, but that's where this group of friends' hack comes in. When they each contribute about the cost of one deli lunch a week to the joint bank, they will have over six grand when it comes time to pay for their trip.

Brindell explained that she and her five friends opened a shared bank account, each putting in $20 a week so they could go on a holiday every single year. "The first year we did Tassie," she said. "Last year we did Adelaide, and this year we are currently in Noosa." On a side note, "Tassie" is short for Tasmania, an island in Australia. Adelaide is the capital city of South Australia, and Noosa is a coastal town in Queensland, Australia.

Brindell lives in Melbourne, Australia, and the trips she mentioned all had destinations within the country. So this savings plan is mostly focused on domestic trips. If your friend group lives in America and wants to go to Europe, you’ll probably need more money. But if you live in New York and want to spend a week at the beach in Florida, it might actually work.

If six friends saved up $6,240, each person would have a budget of about $1,040. A flight from Melbourne to Adelaide costs around $100, leaving about $940 left to spend. Booking.com lists properties for six adults for five nights starting at around $1,100 total, which comes out to about $200 each after tax. That means that after paying for the flight and stay, each friend would still have around $700 to spend on food, outings, entertainment, and more. With just $20 a week, each friend could have a pretty awesome trip.

Anyone you choose in your travel club needs to be trustworthy.

If you're already calling up your besties to plan a yearly trip, now is the time to stop and think for one moment. One of the main concerns in the comments was the amount of trust required to share a bank account with friends. People started arguing about sharing a bank account with friends and the level of trust that it might take. "Guys, if you're afraid your friends would steal your money, maybe you should reevaluate your friendship," one person wrote.

Even if you do trust your friends, it's totally normal to feel uneasy about a shared bank account where anyone can withdraw money. To solve this, a banker in the comments pointed out an important detail: there are restrictions you can set on the account. According to Investopedia.com, a joint account between multiple parties may be titled with an “and” between the account holders’ names. If that’s the case, then all parties must sign to access the funds.

Okay, seriously, this plan is brilliant. You, your bestest friends, and an easy way to ensure an awesome trip each year ... the only thing you really have to worry about is agreeing on where to go!

