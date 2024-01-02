5 Foods To Keep In Your Freezer If You Are Trying To Lose Weight

A large part of weight loss is related to the food you put inside your body. When you indulge in sugar, dairy, or fatty and processed foods, you hinder your progress. But when you're mindful of your food choices, no matter what meal of the day it is, you're on your way to success.

Once you make over your fridge and pantry, the next stop to losing weight is in your freezer. And there are certain foods to have on hand to stay healthy and on track all year long.

Here are 5 foods to keep in the freezer when you're trying to lose weight.

1. Wild seafood

Doubling your protein consumption might help you lose weight, and if you're not a lover of poultry, beef, or pork, it can be tough to hit that sky-high number every day. Eating a diet loaded with seafood can help you get more low-calorie and lean protein into your life, which will keep you satisfied.

Photo: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels

Not only is wild seafood an excellent source of protein, but it improves metabolic health and is low in calories compared to other proteins. In fact, one 6-ounce serving of cod or halibut has less than half the calories of beef or pork.

If you don't have fresh, wild-caught fish and seafood available locally, frozen fish is your best bet. Keep protein-rich shrimp or fish filets ready to go. All you need to do is throw them in a pan, cook them for a few minutes, and serve nice and hot.

2. Edamame

Just half a cup of edamame is 95 calories but contains over eight grams of plant-based protein. Keeping a box of these frozen soy beans ensures that you always have a healthy protein source ready to go.

Photo: Filipp Romanovski / Unsplash

Edamame has protein, but also offers a healthy dose of important vitamins like calcium, zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and magnesium. Additionally, edamame promotes weight loss because, when consumed, the energy it provides is used slowly, over time, meaning your body receives signals that it is full.

These are tasty on their own as a light snack, but they can easily be tossed into soups, salads, or stir-fries to bump up the nutritional value of any thrown-together meal.

3. Mixed berries

Many people keep a big bag of organic mixed berries tucked into their freezer when they are trying to lose weight. They are the perfect starter to any smoothie or smoothie bowl, but are also chock-full of healthy antioxidants and nutrients that support weight loss.

Photo: Nacho Posse / Pexels

Berries are rich in vitamins and nutrients like Vitamin C and Vitamin K1, help lower cholesterol, and are great for a large range of diets, including vegan, vegetarian, paleo, and Mediterranean diets.

If you don't want to buy a bag, you can also freeze berries when they are fresh.

4. Homemade broth

Bone broth is made from boiling animal bones and connective tissues, and is often used in soups and sauces. However, it's also a great thing to keep frozen and make it part of your weight loss journey.

Bone broth is rich in nutrients, though it depends on the type of animal bone used. Minerals like calcium and magnesium are necessary for strengthening your own bones, while bone marrow contains zinc, iron, and Vitamin A and B. With both the bones and marrow, bone broth also contains collagen, which includes beneficial amino acids.

Photo: Alex Bayev / Pexels

One of the amino acids found in bone broth that keeps your immunity boosted and your gut healed has also been linked to supporting weight loss and enhancing glucose metabolism in women.

Once you slow-cook a batch, keep frozen mason jars of this magic elixir ready to go. This way, you'll always have broth available when you need it to add it to whatever meal you're planning to make.

5. Mixed veggies

Starting when you're a kid, you've probably been told to eat your vegetables if you want to grow big and strong. But the adults weren't lying!

Frozen vegetables are an excellent source of vitamins, fiber, important nutrients, and antioxidants. Multiple studies have also found that vegetables reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and even cancer.

Photo: Nathan Dumlao / Unsplash

If you're not sure which vegetables to eat more of, be sure to freeze veggies like spinach, green peas, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts. They are low in calories and make a delicious addition to any meal.

You can easily defrost and add fiber-rich vegetables to any meal. Make sure you buy a high-quality variety that you'll actually eat and enjoy.

Lizzie Fuhr is a freelance writer and editor. Her bylines have appeared on PopSugar, MSN, Yahoo, Health, Women's Health, and SHAPE, among many others.

This article was originally published at PopSugar. Reprinted with permission from the author.