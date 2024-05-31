3 Tiny Exercises That Make Your Smile More Beautiful, Naturally

Stress, fatigue, clenching teeth often or for a long time, and braces (more and more adults get them!) can lead to several physical ailments such as headaches, neck & shoulder stiffness, muscular tension, tension in the jaws, and TMJ.

Jaw and facial tension shows in your expressions and even in the structure of your face. It can make you feel unhappy and make you look unpleasant and approachable! It is time to learn simple exercises to relax your jaws.

A few simple exercises to make your smile more beautiful, naturally

1. Tongue to the mouth roof

This tip comes from yoga and is so easy it is almost unbelievable. Gently bring the tip of your tongue to the highest point of your mouth roof. That's it! pay attention: your jaws automatically open and relax.

Remember that very simple (and discreet) tip each time you catch yourself clenching your teeth or frowning your eyebrows.

2. Acupressure Point: HOKU

In Traditional Chinese Medicine, this acupoint is one of the most effective points for sedating pain and calming the mind. Pressing this point, located at the junction of the thumb and forefinger bones, helps relieve many discomforts ——insomnia, headache, constipation, and neck & shoulder tension- which are often a consequence or the cause of jaw tension.

Hoku is in the webbing between the thumb and index finger. The easiest way to locate this powerful point is to bring the thumb and index finger close together so that a fleshy mound pops up next to the thumb. The Hoku acupressure point is on the highest spot, in the middle of the mound.

Squeeze in the center of the mound with the tip of your thumb. The soreness of the point confirms that you are working in the right spot.

Press the Hoku acupressure point firmly with the tip of your thumb, towards the bone of the index finger. Maintain pressure for around 1 minute and then repeat the treatment on the other hand.

3. An easy evening exercise

If you often wake up with pain in the jaws or teeth, try this simple exercise before going to bed.

Sit straight, relax your arms and shoulders, and breathe deeply.

Gently press the palms of your hands on each side of your head, at the jaws level.

Clench your teeth to feel the muscle flex.

Relax your jaws (see the above exercise with the tip of the tongue), and firmly hold your palms on your jaws, while taking 5 deep breaths.

Relax your hands and shoulders, and take 5 other deep breaths.

Repeat the whole exercise twice.

Anne Cossé is the author of Sleep Better, Safe & Easy Relief with Self-Acupressure, and Facial Rejuvenation Acupressure: Look 10 Years Younger.