Generation Jones Experienced 6 Events That Make People Born Between 1954 And 1965 Completely Different From Boomers & Gen X

Generation Jones is the generation that's nestled between the idealistic boomers and the pragmatic Gen Xers. They came of age during a time when significant events shaped their collective psyche, and it's what's made many younger boomers feel like they aren't really boomers at all.

This generation has a lot to say about what they witnessed in the world during their youth and how these events shaped who they became into adulthood. Specifically, these events impacted them so deeply that it has effectively distinguished them from other generations.

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Events that specifically impacted Generation Jones, separating them from boomers and Gen X:

1. The aftermath of the Vietnam War

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The Vietnam War caused massive outrage amongst the boomers, banding together to protest the war and demand its end. On the other hand, Generation Jones was impacted by the war's aftermath.

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They saw returning soldiers reckon with trauma, felt the disillusionment of what it means to be American, and witnessed constant public debates over the ethics of it all. This was also around the time when television candidly showed the death and destruction of the American people, which deepened this group's disillusionment toward the establishment.

2. The policies of Reaganomics

While the economy literally boomed for boomers, Generation Jones had to endure a much less favorable outcome. According to global thought leader Vibhas Ratanjee, Generation Jones"inherited the cultural promises made to early boomers but entered adulthood in a more constrained economic era."

However, this is also what pushed them toward inventing new things with grit, creating some of the richest and most powerful people on Earth, such as Bill Gates and Steve Jobs.

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3. Massive changes in the musical landscape

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Generation Jones was listening to the wild and exciting music from the '70s and early '80s and had access to new technology that let them soak it in at any time.

According to Nick Jakusz, author at 95.9 The River, "This is the generation that gave us Prince, Madonna, U2, and The Smiths. They were the first MTV junkies, the original alternative fans before 'alt' became a radio format. They went from cassette tapes to CDs to MP3s and never skipped a beat."

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4. The AIDS crisis

While the boomers played an integral role in the Stonewall Riots, Generation Jones was a part of actually expanding the conversation about LGBTQ+ issues into public spaces.

When the HIV/AIDS crisis peaked in the '80s, taking the lives of LGBTQ+ people everywhere, Generation Jones were the ones enraged in the streets, protesting the government and FDA to find a treatment fast. A lot of them were in young adulthood at the time and were coming of age seeing a large, already marginalized group being wiped out by a horrible illness. This undoubtedly angered them and left them mystified by the government's inaction.

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5. The Watergate scandal

Yet another event that made Generation Jones cynical towards the government was witnessing the infamous Watergate Scandal. Or otherwise, the start of the end of Nixon's presidency.

The scandal was so messed up that it contributed to this generation's characteristically pessimistic attitude towards institutions as a whole, and it truly showed that they were not to be trusted. Again, it forced this generation to think and act for themselves since clearly their elected leaders weren't going to do it for them.

6. The integration of technology into daily life

Last but certainly not least, this generation is credited as being the first digital generation. They had the television showing them everything all the time in their youth, while needing to handle a computer when entering the workplace in adulthood.

This is also why the generation is so adaptable to technology compared to boomers, as well as why they hold such strong opinions about its use in society. As one Reddit user stated, albeit grimly, "We are the generation that got to see the war every evening at dinner ‘live via satellite.'"

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Given that this group witnessed and experienced such crucial events in history, it absolutely makes sense to distinguish them into a generation of their own. If any of us witnessed the same events, it'd also leave a mark on us forever.

Having said that, if you feel a little too young to be a boomer, but also feel like Gen X doesn't apply to you either, you might be Generation Jones!

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Luke Aliga is a writer with a degree in Technical Writing and Communication who covers relationships, culture, and human interest topics.