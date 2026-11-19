I like to disguise my sweet tooth as an appreciation for the simple pleasures in life. But I'm gonna start embracing my daily sugar allowance because people who indulge in the little things, like a sweet treat, often have some pretty desirable personality traits. There's something to be said about people who know how to make room for the things they love.

Enviable traits of people who embrace their love of sweet treats:

1. When they feel joy, they can sit in the moment and just be happy

pics five | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Indulging yourself in that little ice cream cone can give you a little boost of happiness. You do it because you enjoy it! And sometimes, that's reason enough. People with a serious sweet tooth understand how important it is to bask in these moments of indulgence. When they feel joy, they stop for a moment and just take it all in.

Now, think about someone who rarely allows themselves to indulge their sweet tooth or who constantly finds reasons to deny themselves the things they enjoy. When you're always holding yourself back, you might find that even the occasional indulgence doesn't feel as satisfying as you imagined. Like, you waited all this time for what? A little ice cream? How disappointing.

Advertisement

Look, it's important to have balance. We can't be going out and getting a Venti Starbucks Frappuccino three times a day. But I would much rather be able to give myself the little things in life without feeling like I have to justify every single one of them.

2. They still have a childlike sense of whimsy

Kids love sweets. It's part of the reason why I'm sure so many of us developed that sweet tooth in the first place. Maybe you grew up with one you never quite outgrew, or maybe you have little gremlins of your own constantly pestering you to go get them something sweet (me to my mom, even now). Either way, there's something about a sweet treat that can bring out that childlike excitement in people.

People with a serious sweet tooth haven't completely abandoned the little things that made them happy growing up. They can still get excited about a trip to the candy store or a colorful ice cream sundae. They have a sense of whimsy that they aren't afraid to embrace. I think there's something pretty enviable about that; you don't have to outgrow everything you once loved just because you've gotten older.

Advertisement

3. They're generous

This isn't always the case, of course, but if you tend to be generous with yourself, you're often more comfortable being generous with others, too.

Think about the person who picks up a box of donuts for the office. They don't necessarily need a special occasion to do something thoughtful for someone else. I mean, we already know they made this stop for themselves in the first place. Being able to make someone else's day a little sweeter (literally) is a pretty lovely quality to have.

4. They're optimistic and always see the silver linings in life

Igor Barilo | Shutterstock

Advertisement

You lost your job? Let's get a sweet treat. You and Brad broke up? Let's get a sweet treat. You failed that test? You know the drill. Whether you're celebrating something wonderful or giving yourself a little grace after something goes wrong, people who know how to indulge in the little things often understand the importance of finding something positive to hold onto.

Of course, a chocolate bar isn't going to solve all your problems. We know that. But sometimes, when life feels like it's throwing absolutely everything at you, having something small to be happy about can make a difference.

These are the people who can find a reason to enjoy themselves even when everything isn't going according to plan. They're not necessarily ignoring the bad things or pretending that life is always wonderful. They just don't let a difficult day take away every opportunity to experience something good.

Advertisement

5. They know how important it is to have fun

A big part of indulging is simply knowing how to enjoy yourself. Life is a gift, and these people understand that there's more to it than work and bills.

They don't need to wait for a birthday or some other celebration to give themselves permission to have fun. Sometimes, they just want to enjoy a little treat on a Tuesday afternoon. And why shouldn't they? Yes, we have bills to pay and plenty of things to worry about, but that doesn't mean we have to let all of that consume us.

6. They romanticize ordinary life

Romanticizing ordinary life helps us find reasons to enjoy the days that might otherwise feel exactly the same as the ones before them. That dessert at the end of a long day might seem insignificant to someone else, but to the person looking forward to it, it's the one thing that got them through the day.

People who love their sweet treats often know how to make every day special. Nothing extravagant, but they give everyday life a little more character. I think we sometimes underestimate how important that is. Life can become pretty repetitive when we're constantly rushing from one responsibility to another. Having little rituals and pleasures to look forward to gives us something to romanticize along the way.

Advertisement

7. They're easily delighted

Now, would you rather be with someone who gets genuinely excited over a box of chocolates or someone who is difficult to please even when you buy them something expensive?

Being easily delighted is a quality most of us wish we (or our loved ones) had. There are people out there that can be perfectly happy with a small indulgence or an unexpected surprise. Sometimes, a really good chocolate chip cookie is all it takes

8. They're charismatic, and people want to be around them

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Last but not least, people who love indulging their sweet tooth have undeniable charisma. They're often the ones who suggest stopping for ice cream or turn a quick outing into a whole night. They know how to make something as simple as getting a doughnut and coffee feel like an experience rather than just another errand.

This easygoing charm tends to spill over into other aspects of their lives, too. They don't need a big reason to get everyone together or make plans. They're usually the ones saying yes to things and finding little ways to make an ordinary day more fun.

Julia McNulty is a writer with a Master’s degree in Literary & Cultural Studies who specializes in lifestyle, relationship, culture, and human interest topics.