When life gets draining, it's hard for even the strongest person to get by.

But they don't often realize that their daily habits are draining their energy. Luckily, once people give up these bad habits, they often find themselves feeling happier and much more energized.

People who quit these energy-draining habits are much happier than everyone else

1. Trying to appease people who don't appreciate them

Goran13 from Getty Images via Canva

Advertisement

People-pleasing is an incredibly draining habit. Someone trying to appease those around them is exhausting themselves because they're neglecting their own needs.

While people-pleasing may seem kind, it's actually depleting your energy. Yes, it's nice to want others to be happy, but your happiness matters too. And unfortunately, it can become a cycle.

"When you take on responsibilities that aren't yours, it can create an unhealthy dynamic where others become dependent on you instead of growing on their own," psychiatrist Lily Arora says. "Helping someone should empower them, not enable them. If your efforts leave you exhausted while the other person remains stagnant, is that truly helping?"

Advertisement

She's right. Because even if it makes you feel good to do right by others, when someone uses your kindness as an excuse to take advantage over you, the only one losing is you.

2. Being performative with their wellness

Self-care is essential for your health and happiness. But when people are letting their bad habits drain their energy, they tend to be performative about their actual well-being.

They move through self-care tasks because they feel obligated to, as opposed to people who find self-care relaxing and restorative. It feels stressful and puts unnecessary pressure on them.

Advertisement

Taking care of yourself shouldn't be stressful. It should help you wake up in the morning and wind down at night feeling good about yourself.

As psychologist Mark Travers explains, "Self-care culture promotes the notion that you should constantly be "doing something" for yourself, like hiking, practicing yoga, or meditating. While these are positive habits, the constant push to engage in them can create unnecessary pressure, making you feel like you're falling short."

When people ditch this energy-draining habit, they find themselves feeling happy about treating themselves to some TLC.

3. Doomscrolling all day, every day

We've all gotten caught in a cycle of doomscrolling on our apps throughout the day, but this costs us a lot of emotional energy. It makes us feel drained and anxious. It can even put us into fight or flight mode.

Advertisement

While it's good to stay informed and up to date on world events, doomscrolling can also lead to isolation and loneliness. That's not great for our physical or mental health.

So, people who want more energy end up putting their phones down. Heck, maybe even they delete all their apps and detox. They know it's more important to feel good than drive their nervous systems crazy.

4. Trying to multitask instead of focusing on one thing at a time

Multitasking always seems like a great way to be productive, but it's not actually that effective. More often than not, when a person is attempting to multitask, they're lowering the quality of their work.

Advertisement

Research presented by the American Psychological Association explains that switching between tasks reduces productivity and increases mental fatigue. The brain can only handle so much stimuli at a time, after all.

So, when people try to divide their attention among many tasks at once, they end up feeling drained and frustrated. But someone wanting to boost their energy and live a happier life is more than happy to focus all their attention on one thing at a time, even if it takes them longer.

5. Complaining about the smallest inconveniences

Africa images via Canva Pro

Advertisement

Complaining takes a lot of mental and emotional energy. Spending your time speaking negatively about something or someone seems like a complete waste, when you could be using that energy to enjoy life.

While complaining can bond people together and makes them feel heard, when you devote your energy to minor annoyances, you're only robbing yourself of true happiness.

Chronic complainers tend to drain the energy of everyone around them, too. They often have high anxiety and low self-esteem, so sharing that negativity with everyone is how they feel better about themselves.

Luckily, some people have realized how unhealthy and exhausting this habit is. And they usually find themselves much better off when they get rid of this habit for good.

Advertisement

6. Forgetting to drink water

People don't always seem too worried about becoming dehydrated. They know the risks of not drinking water, but don't seem fazed when they haven't taken a sip of water all day.

According to mental health counselor Ari Howard, dehydration can actually cause fatigue. She says, "When your body doesn't have enough fluids... fluid loss reduces blood volume, making it harder for your heart to circulate oxygen and nutrients throughout the body. This can leave you feeling tired, weak, or low on energy."

Dehydration drains you mentally as well. Because 60% of your body weight is water, when it's lacking that very necessary thing, your body and brain suffer. Not drinking enough water messes with your electrolytes and other cognitive functions.

When someone makes it a habit to stay hydrated and drink water on a daily basis, they're doing themselves a huge favor. Because as a survey from True Lemon found, people feel happier when they drink more water.

Advertisement

Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.