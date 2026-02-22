Employee's Job Offer Revoked After Questions About Benefits Leave A 'Poor Taste' In Management's Mouth

An employee was left baffled after accepting a new job position only for the company’s management to revoke the offer. The reason the offer was suddenly withdrawn was even more perplexing.

Sharing his story on Reddit, the employee explained he was denied his job after inquiring about benefits. Management said his questions left a "poor taste" in their mouth and led them to the decision to revoke the job offer.

After asking what benefits would be available with his new position, the employee received an email revoking his job offer.

“I regret to inform you that your offer of employment has been revoked,” the email read, with the word “revoked” bolded and italicized. Although the manager claimed that the entire team was excited to extend the offer to the man, his questions changed their minds.

When accepting a job position, most candidates are curious to know what employee benefits they are entitled to, since it directly affects their decision as to whether or not they should take the job.

“The requests for a title change, written approvals for extended time off, and overall demeanor on the calls to discuss the offer with myself and the HR manager have left a poor taste in the team’s mouth, and they do not feel comfortable having you on their team at this time,” the email continued.

“Negotiation during any offer is normal, having questions about what benefits look like is normal, but the demands for seeing full benefits (which are private documents), title changes, and written pre-approval for vacations that will take place nine months from now are not.” The company added that they would not be presenting the man’s resume to any other clients moving forward.

The employee revealed that he was blacklisted by a recruiting agency after the company assigned him a different job title than the one he originally applied for.

Other Redditors were shocked by the company's unprofessionalism. “You can’t evaluate the offer properly without the benefits. What are they hiding?” one user pointed out. “These do not seem like outrageous asks,” another user commented. Others suggested that when a company is withholding information regarding benefits, it usually means that they are not stable and organized, and candidates should not accept a job offer if offered one.

The man followed up on his original post, explaining that the title of the position in the job offer differed from the one on LinkedIn when he applied. “The external recruiter admitted he lied and changed the name of the role to make it seem ‘more appealing’ but stated that it didn’t matter since ‘you just put whatever you want on LinkedIn, no one cares’” he wrote. When the man was offered the job, he received a single page document that did not include any details regarding employee benefits, and was informed that the job would “expire” if he did not accept the offer 24 hours after receiving it.

“The benefits I asked to get a copy of are standard things like health care plans, retirement plans, etc,” the man claimed. He asked about vacation time since he would be traveling abroad for a friend’s wedding in the summer.

“I didn’t act rude at any stage of this process. All I did was ask for more details about the benefits, the time off, and the title change,” he claimed. He was just as stunned as other Redditors were by the sudden revocation of the job offer.

Most employees wouldn't even consider accepting a job without knowing the benefits.

When it comes to employment, benefits like time off, 401(k) matching, and health insurance are as important as salary for most job seekers.

According to a Glassdoor survey, about 60% of respondents said benefits and perks are major factors in considering whether to accept a job offer. It would make sense for potential employees to ask recruiters what they would be receiving while working for the company.

In fact, a 2025 Indeed survey found that 49% of U.S. job seekers were looking for better benefits in their next job over increased pay. “Employee benefits play a massive role in employees’ lives both at and outside of work — and a big part of this is not just the benefits themselves, but also the awareness of how they are used,” Jamie Madden, senior vice president of Workforce Engagement and Benefits Connectivity at MetLife, explained. “Understanding benefits leads to more informed open enrollment decisions, better utilization, and a happier, more stable, and generally more satisfied workforce.”

What happened to this job seeker was undoubtedly awful, especially after thinking he had secured the job he wanted. Sometimes, however, you have to look at the glass as half full, because the response by this hiring team after simple benefits questions means they have something to hide. Sounds like he probably avoided a toxic workplace, and that's certainly something to be grateful for.

