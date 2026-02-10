CEO Refuses To Hire Job Candidates Who Have This Particular Response To Common Interview Question

CEO Gary Shapiro said that he won't hire anyone who has a particular response to the common interview question that asks how soon they can start in the new role.

Even if you spend all of your time prepping for a job interview and crafting the perfect response to every possible question, there's still no guarantee of a job offer. Between a difficult job market and the fact that every CEO and hiring manager seems to have a different set of criteria for what they want and what they think will make a perfect candidate, the odds seem forever stacked against the candidates.

A CEO refuses to hire job candidates who claim that they can start right away.

Gary Shapiro, the chief executive officer of the U.S. trade association Consumer Technology Association (CTA), spoke with CNBC about what he considers to be “red flags” from job candidates during interviews.

Controversially, Shapiro said that when a candidate is asked how soon they can start, responding right away or within two weeks is not a good answer if they are currently employed. According to him, this shows a lack of dedication and loyalty.

“They don’t get the job because they’ll treat us the way they treat that former employer,” he told CNBC Make It. “I want an [employee] with a level of commitment to their organization — even if they don’t love their job — where they won’t leave their employer hanging.”

Shapiro insisted that how people leave their jobs is “very important” and that departing on good terms makes all the difference in the world. He doesn't want to employ job hoppers or people who will abandon their positions without warning.

The CEO said he hired his chief operating officer based on how she answered the 'When can you start?' question.

He asked the woman he eventually hired how soon she would be able to start, and her response was ideal. She said that she would need six weeks to transition from her former job.

fizkes | Shutterstock

“I was very thankful she answered [that way],” he recalled. “I said, ‘That’s perfect. You got the job.’” Of course, if you are currently unemployed, this standard doesn't apply.

According to career development expert Quinisha Jackson-Wright, this question really is a way to test the "work ethic" of already employed candidates. She reiterated exactly what Shapiro stated: "If you’re too willing to leave your current job with little to no notice, it could indicate that you might do the same to them in the future."

Generally, two-weeks is standard, but it's best to focus on your desire to help your current employer transition rather than giving an actual date.

Giving employers notice of resignation is not legally required, but it is proper etiquette, and it's usually two weeks. Of course, your position, level of seniority, relationship with your team, and reason for leaving all factor into how long transitioning out of your job will actually take.

What's more important than actually giving your employer a firm start date is letting them know that your priority is to discuss how to seamlessly transition out of your role so your team members and management aren't left scrambling. Jackson Wright suggested, "I am excited for the opportunity to join your team. I have several projects to wrap up in my current role at [Company]. I plan to give them [number of weeks] notice to make a smooth transition for my co-workers, and I will be happy to come on board with the team here after that time."

Employment expert Susan P. Joyce added, "Be very careful when answering. Think about what you absolutely need and what you would like." She went on to say, "It’s better to initially ask for more time than you think you will need." She offered an example answer: "I am working on an important project for my current employer and would like to remain until [reasonable date] to ensure a smooth transition."

When interviewing, the best practice is always to avoid doing or saying anything that would lead a potential new employer to think you have bad feelings toward your current job or boss. It's almost like being on a first date. That's not the time to talk about your ex in a bad way. Showing respect and kindness even if you are leaving because of a toxic workplace is the best approach because it shows integrity, and even if you don't get the job, you can hold your head high that you conducted yourself in a way that won't have anyone bashing your professional reputation.

Megan Quinn is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.